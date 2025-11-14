or
Sydney Sweeney's Assets Nearly Fall Out of Her Tight Black Dress in Cheeky Post Ahead of GQ Men of the Year 2025 Event: Photos

sydney sweeney black dress photos
Source: MEGA;@sydney_sweeney/Instagram

Sydney Sweeney turned heads in a daring black gown on the way to GQ’s Men of the Year event.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 14 2025, Published 8:06 a.m. ET

Sydney Sweeney turned heads in Los Angeles when she stepped out in a bold black gown that showed off every inch of her silhouette.

On November 13, GQ hosted its Men of the Year celebration at Chateau Marmont, marking the 30th anniversary of the iconic issue — and the 28-year-old Euphoria star made sure all eyes were on her as she arrived.

In the pics, Sweeney wore a curve-hugging, pitch-black suede gown that clung to her figure and nearly spilled open at the top as she walked inside. The fabric had a soft, suede-like texture that wrapped tightly around her body, while the neckline did all the talking.

It featured a deep, structured design that pushed upward and created a dramatic, almost overflowing effect across the bust. The fitted bodice kept everything smooth and sculpted, giving the gown a clean, sleek shape.

image of Sydney Sweeney wore a revealing black gown to the GQ Men of the Year event.
Source: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram

Sydney Sweeney wore a revealing black gown to the GQ Men of the Year event.

Source: @favspopculture/X
She finished the look with a thin black choker that matched the dress perfectly, as her short blond waves softened the intensity of the outfit.

But Sweeney’s glamorous night out comes as she faces rising online backlash tied to her starring role in Christy, the new sports biopic based on the life of legendary boxer Christy Martin.

On November 11, actress Ruby Rose jumped on Threads with a fiery message criticizing Sweeney’s casting and claiming she was originally meant to play the role.

image of The dress had a dramatic neckline that almost spilled over.
Source: MEGA

The dress had a dramatic neckline that almost spilled over.

MORE ON:
Sydney Sweeney

Rose expressed frustration that a "straight" actress had been chosen for the part.

“The original Christy Martin script was incredible. Life changing. I was attached to play Cherry. Everyone had experience with the core material. Most of us were actually gay. It's part of why I stayed in acting. Losing roles happens all the time,” Rose declared, referring to a name she used for Martin.

The John Wick: Chapter 2 star continued, “For her PR to talk about it flopping and saying SS did it for the ‘people,’ none of ‘the people’ want to see someone who hates them parading around pretending to be us.”

image of Ruby Rose criticized Sydney Sweeney’s casting in the film 'Christy.'
Source: MEGA

Ruby Rose criticized Sydney Sweeney’s casting in the film 'Christy.'

She then directly called out Sweeney, ending her post with, “You're a cretin and you ruined the film. Period. Christy deserved better.”

Before the film’s release on October 25, Sweeney spoke out about her experience working with Martin and why the story mattered to her.

image of Sydney Sweeney said she was 'lucky' to work with Christy Martin.
Source: MEGA

Sydney Sweeney said she was 'lucky' to work with Christy Martin.

“I’ve been lucky enough to be able to start working with Christy Martin, who is here with us tonight, and she has been a huge advocate for domestic violence and sexual abuse survivors, and she got me connected with this charity. I just want to make sure we can shine light and hope to save as many lives,” she shared.

