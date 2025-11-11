Ruby Rose Bashes Sydney Sweeney for 'Ruining' Film 'Christy' While Accusing Her of 'Hating' Gay People: 'You're a Cretin'

Article continues below advertisement

Ruby Rose is not happy with Sydney Sweeney's starring role in Christy. The Orange Is the New Black actress took to Threads during the early hours of the morning on Tuesday, November 11, with a scathing statement slamming Sweeney for her portrayal of Christy Martin — a former professional boxer, sports analyst and motivation speaker. In her social media message, Rose not only confirmed she was supposed to play the role of Martin, whom she referred to as "Cherry," but also criticized the fact that a straight woman was ultimately cast for the role.

Ruby Rose Fumes at Sydney Sweeney Over 'Christy' Biopic

Source: MEGA Ruby Rose slammed Sydney Sweeney over her starring role in 'Christy.'

"The original Christy Martin script was incredible. Life changing. I was attached to play Cherry. Everyone had experience with the core material. Most of us were actually gay. It's part of why I stayed in acting. Losing roles happens all the time," Rose declared. The John Wick: Chapter 2 star continued, "For her PR to talk about it flopping and saying SS did it for the 'people,' none of 'the people' want to see someone who hates them parading around pretending to be us." Directly shading Sweeney, Rose concluded, "You're a cretin and you ruined the film. Period. Christy deserved better."

Sydney Sweeney Slammed for 'Not Having a Stance' on White Supremacy

Source: MEGA Sydney Sweeney was also criticized by 'Downton Abbey' star Dan Stevens.

Rose wasn't the only one to criticize Sweeney after Christy premiered in theaters on Friday, November 7. Downton Abbey star Dan Stevens also went online to share his disapproval of Sweeney via his Instagram Story recently amid widespread backlash over her interview with GQ. Stevens re-posted a thread claiming, "Sydney Sweeney’s GQ interview is a reminder that ‘not having a stance’ on white supremacy is 100 percent having a stance on white supremacy."

Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle Ad Met With Criticisim

Source: MEGA Sydney Sweeney was criticized for her American Eagle jeans campaign.

Backlash erupted as a result of Sweeney's GQ interview after she refused to fully shut down accusations that her infamous American Eagle advertisement condoned "genetic superiority" and used racist language of eugenicists. When given the chance to publicly apologize to those hurt or offended by the campaign, Sweeney said: "I think that when I have an issue that I want to speak about, people will hear." "I did a jean ad. I mean, the reaction definitely was a surprise, but I love jeans. All I wear are jeans. I’m literally in jeans and a T-shirt every day of my life," the Anyone But You actress declared, not appearing remorseful in the slightest.

Sydney Sweeney Reportedly Registered as Republican Ahead of 2024 Election

Source: MEGA Sydney Sweeney reportedly registered as a Republican in Florida in June 2024.