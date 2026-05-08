Sydney Sweeney Turns Up the Heat in Lace Underwear: Hot Photo

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Sydney Sweeney is heating up social media once again. The Euphoria star shared a sultry mirror selfie that had fans doing a double-take as she posed in delicate lace underwear inside a luxurious bathroom. Keeping things natural and effortless, Sweeney appeared makeup-free in the steamy snap while still managing to turn heads.

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Source: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram Sydney Sweeney shared a sultry mirror selfie while posing in lace underwear and a cropped cardigan.

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In the photo, the blonde beauty rocked a cropped gray cardigan that was partially unbuttoned, showing off her toned stomach and matching lace panties. She paired the laid-back yet flirty look with messy, tousled hair while casually holding an electric toothbrush and snapping the photo in front of a large mirror. The actress added a playful touch to the snap with text written across the image that read, “all I wear now,” while tagging the clothing brand.

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The eye-catching post comes as Sweeney’s rumored romance with Scooter Braun continues to spark buzz online thanks to a string of PDA-packed Instagram moments. “Cowboy kind of weekend,” the 28-year-old actress captioned a festive collection of photos shared on Friday, May 1, from California’s Stagecoach Festival.

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Source: MEGA Sydney Sweeney recently went Instagram official with Scooter Braun.

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Sweeney posted several photos from the country music event, where she also hosted a karaoke pop-up bar to promote her clothing brand, SYRN. One candid snap showed Sweeney sitting on Braun’s shoulders in the middle of the packed festival crowd while throwing her arms up in excitement.

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The flirty moments didn’t stop there. Another photo captured Braun carrying Sweeney bridal style as she smiled brightly back at him. Notably, the post marked the first time the actress featured the entrepreneur on her Instagram feed.

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Source: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram The star's latest post comes as her romance with Scooter Braun continues to make headlines online.

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The couple was first linked romantically in September 2025 after reportedly meeting months earlier at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding celebration in Venice. "They talk every day and see each other often. It is hot and heavy," a source told a news outlet at the time. "I don't want to say the L word, but it feels like the L word. They seem very much in love, or at least incredibly in l---. The attraction is she is hot as can be, and he is an old soul who is helping her guide her way through sudden fame and her exploding career. He gives great advice. They have what each other wants."

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Source: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram The couple recently shared several PDA-filled moments during Stagecoach Festival in California.