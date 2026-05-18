Sydney Sweeney's Boyfriend Scooter Braun Has 'Absolutely No Issue' With Her Nude 'Euphoria' Scenes: 'He Respects How Dedicated She Is to Her Craft'
May 18 2026, Published 12:33 p.m. ET
Sydney Sweeney has filmed numerous raunchy and near-naked scenes for the third season of Euphoria, but an insider insisted boyfriend Scooter Braun has "absolutely no issue" with the actress showing some skin on TV.
"He fully understands that it’s part of her job and respects how dedicated she is to her craft," the insider told a news outlet.
'There’s a Strong Level of Trust'
While the blonde beauty has gone topless on the show before, this season, her character has been playing with s-- toys and making explicit content as an OnlyFans creator.
The insider also revealed the music manager's nonchalance is due to their relationship being "very secure."
"There’s a strong level of trust between them," the insider explained. "Scooter isn’t the type to feel threatened by her work or try to control what roles she takes on. He’s incredibly supportive of her career and proud of everything she’s accomplished."
The Stars Are 'Very Happy Together'
Despite backlash over their age gap, the source told Page Six the two are "both very happy together and things between them have been going really well."
The Handmaid's Tale alum, 28, the dad-of-four, 44, first sparked dating buzz in the summer of 2025 after meeting at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's June wedding in Italy.
Several months earlier, it was confirmed Sweeney had called off her engagement to Jonathan Davino, 42, while Braun finalized his divorce from Yael Cohen, 39, in 2022.
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"They talk every day and see each other often. It is hot and heavy. I don't want to say the L word, but it feels like the L word," an insider spilled to a news outlet last year of the romance. "They seem very much in love, or at least incredibly in lust. The attraction is she is hot as can be, and he is an old soul who is helping her guide her way through sudden fame and her exploding career. He gives great advice. They have what each other wants."
The Couple Recently Went Instagram Official
Though the unexpected couple kept things under the radar at first, they packed on the PDA at the Season 3 premiere of Euphoria in March. The pair went Instagram official the following month, with Braun sharing a photo of them together and calling himself a "lucky b------."
The SYRN lingerie creator then hard-launched their romance on her own account with cozy photos from Stagecoach. Snaps showed the actress sitting on her man's shoulders at the music festival, the two taking mirror selfies and Braun carrying Sweeney around.