or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > Sydney Sweeney
OK LogoCOUPLES

Sydney Sweeney's Boyfriend Scooter Braun Has 'Absolutely No Issue' With Her Nude 'Euphoria' Scenes: 'He Respects How Dedicated She Is to Her Craft'

Composite photo of Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun
Source: @sydney_sweeney/instagram

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun met nearly one year ago.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 18 2026, Published 12:33 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Sydney Sweeney has filmed numerous raunchy and near-naked scenes for the third season of Euphoria, but an insider insisted boyfriend Scooter Braun has "absolutely no issue" with the actress showing some skin on TV.

"He fully understands that it’s part of her job and respects how dedicated she is to her craft," the insider told a news outlet.

Article continues below advertisement

'There’s a Strong Level of Trust'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of A source claimed Scooter Braun 'understands' that nude 'Euphoria' scenes are just 'part of the job' for Sydney Sweeney.
Source: @sydney_sweeney/instagram

A source claimed Scooter Braun 'understands' that nude 'Euphoria' scenes are just 'part of the job' for Sydney Sweeney.

While the blonde beauty has gone topless on the show before, this season, her character has been playing with s-- toys and making explicit content as an OnlyFans creator.

The insider also revealed the music manager's nonchalance is due to their relationship being "very secure."

"There’s a strong level of trust between them," the insider explained. "Scooter isn’t the type to feel threatened by her work or try to control what roles she takes on. He’s incredibly supportive of her career and proud of everything she’s accomplished."

Article continues below advertisement

The Stars Are 'Very Happy Together'

Photo of An insider said Scooter Braun is 'proud' of his girlfriend's career accomplishments.
Source: @sydney_sweeney/instagram

An insider said Scooter Braun is 'proud' of his girlfriend's career accomplishments.

Despite backlash over their age gap, the source told Page Six the two are "both very happy together and things between them have been going really well."

The Handmaid's Tale alum, 28, the dad-of-four, 44, first sparked dating buzz in the summer of 2025 after meeting at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's June wedding in Italy.

Several months earlier, it was confirmed Sweeney had called off her engagement to Jonathan Davino, 42, while Braun finalized his divorce from Yael Cohen, 39, in 2022.

MORE ON:
Sydney Sweeney

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of The couple hit it off after meeting at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's June 2025 wedding.
Source: @scooterbraun/instagram

The couple hit it off after meeting at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's June 2025 wedding.

"They talk every day and see each other often. It is hot and heavy. I don't want to say the L word, but it feels like the L word," an insider spilled to a news outlet last year of the romance. "They seem very much in love, or at least incredibly in lust. The attraction is she is hot as can be, and he is an old soul who is helping her guide her way through sudden fame and her exploding career. He gives great advice. They have what each other wants."

The Couple Recently Went Instagram Official

Photo of The twosome packed on the PDA in recent social media posts.
Source: @sydney_sweeney/instagram

The twosome packed on the PDA in recent social media posts.

Though the unexpected couple kept things under the radar at first, they packed on the PDA at the Season 3 premiere of Euphoria in March. The pair went Instagram official the following month, with Braun sharing a photo of them together and calling himself a "lucky b------."

The SYRN lingerie creator then hard-launched their romance on her own account with cozy photos from Stagecoach. Snaps showed the actress sitting on her man's shoulders at the music festival, the two taking mirror selfies and Braun carrying Sweeney around.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.