Sylvester Stallone Posts Family Photos For Daughter Sophia's Birthday As Estranged Wife Proceeds With Divorce

Despite Sylvester Stallone's wife of 25 years, Jennifer Flavin, filing for divorce, the actor is continuing to put family first! On Sunday, August 28, the actor took to Instagram to celebrate daughter Sophia turning 26 the day prior.

"A VERY HAPPY BELATED BIRTHDAY TO MY VERY SPECIAL DAUGHTER, SOPHIA!!!" he captioned his upload, which included photos of the pair together, as well as old ones with him and Flavin.