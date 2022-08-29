Sylvester Stallone Posts Family Photos For Daughter Sophia's Birthday As Estranged Wife Proceeds With Divorce
Despite Sylvester Stallone's wife of 25 years, Jennifer Flavin, filing for divorce, the actor is continuing to put family first! On Sunday, August 28, the actor took to Instagram to celebrate daughter Sophia turning 26 the day prior.
"A VERY HAPPY BELATED BIRTHDAY TO MY VERY SPECIAL DAUGHTER, SOPHIA!!!" he captioned his upload, which included photos of the pair together, as well as old ones with him and Flavin.
"Thank you dad💛," she replied on her father's post.
It seems all's well between the pair, though as OK! previously reported, Sophia and her two sisters — Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 20 — are supporting their mom amid the breakup. In fact, a few days before the news broke, Flavin, 54, shared a photo of her alongside her girls, captioning the pic, "These girls are my priority nothing else matters. The 4 of us forever #truth #family #forever."
On the other hand, Stallone's brother Frank supported his brother outwardly by posting a throwback of the pair from their childhood. "Brothers till the end! Enough said," he captioned the cute shot, adding the tags, "#brotherhood #loyalty #trust #family #god #country."
Though Stallone, 76, and his estranged wife haven't given specific details as to what went wrong, paperwork obtained by OK! noted that the brunette beauty accused him of moving assets from their shared martial fund.
The model then released a statement on the sudden split.
"I'm sad to announce that after 25 years of marriage I have filed for divorce from my husband Sylvester Stallone," she expressed. "While we will no longer be married, I will always cherish the more than 30-year relationship that we shared, and I know we are both committed to our beautiful daughters. I ask for privacy for our family as we amicably move forward."
As OK! previously spilled, the divorce came as quite a shock to those who know the duo well.
"You couldn’t think of a nicer couple … she’s been visiting him in Oklahoma City, where he’s filming. It sounded like everything was great. I have no idea what happened," shared a friend, adding that the actor himself was "blindsided" by the filing.