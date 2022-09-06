Diana Drama! Sylvester Stallone Wanted To Cover Tattoo Of His Estranged Wife's Face With Wonder Woman Last Year, Artist Says

It seems the tattoo artist for Sylvester Stallone may have found himself caught in the Lasso of Truth, getting very candid about the star’s ink.

Amid news that the Rocky icon’s now-estranged wife, Jennifer Flavin, filed for divorce after 25 years of marriage last month, tattoo artist Mike DeVries revealed the actor, who recently covered up his tattoo of Flavin’s face, first reached out to him last year looking to give his sentimental tat a DC-inspired makeover.

"I already knew that he wanted to do something, because last year he emailed me, called me, and we discussed talking about making Jennifer Flavin into [Wonder Woman]," explained DeVies, who inked the original tattoo of Stallone’s wife.