Sylvester Stallone Disputes Estranged Wife's Claims Of 'Intentional Dissipation' In Divorce Filing

In response to Flavin's claims, Stallone's legal team maintained their client "has not engaged" in the type of behavior in question.

SYLVESTER STALLONE 'BLINDSIDED' BY WIFE JENNIFER FLAVIN'S DIVORCE FILING, SPILLS SOURCE

The A-lister also reportedly denied the mother of his three daughters' request to have "exclusive use" of their Palm Beach home.

Responding to Flavin asking the court to note the "conduct of each party" that could potentially lengthen the process and encourage "mutual cooperation" to "reduce the cost" of legal fees, Stallone's team of legal minds pointed out the brunette beauty "hired counsel to represent her and agreed to pay them their legal fees," it was reported.