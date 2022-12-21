Tallulah Willis Claps Back At Claims She Has A 'New Man' As Broken Off Engagement Rumors Swirl: 'I Do? Who!!'

The brunette beauty said yes to Buss "with absolute most certainty" in May 2021. However, Willis was in no rush to head down the aisle and exchange vows until her father was diagnosed with aphasia in March and everything seemed to change.

"It was either put off the wedding or move it up," a source explained at the time. "They decided the most important thing was that Bruce be there and be well enough to walk her down the aisle."

Although Willis and Buss reportedly want to speed up their marriage timeline, the couple has yet to officially tie the knot as the Die Hard actor's condition unfortunately continues to worsen.