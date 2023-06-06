Tallulah Willis Admits She's 'Still Unpacking' the Trauma She Endured From When Mom Demi Moore Started Dating Ashton Kutcher

Tallulah Willis has no qualms over admitting that she's lived a privileged life thanks to her famous parents, but the actress insisted that being a "nepo baby" also took a serious toll on her mental health.

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis' daughter shared stories from her past during an episode of Stars on Mars, a new reality show in which she's competing against the likes of Ronda Rousey, Tom Schwartz and other notables.