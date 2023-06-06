Tallulah Willis Admits She's 'Still Unpacking' the Trauma She Endured From When Mom Demi Moore Started Dating Ashton Kutcher
Tallulah Willis has no qualms over admitting that she's lived a privileged life thanks to her famous parents, but the actress insisted that being a "nepo baby" also took a serious toll on her mental health.
Demi Moore and Bruce Willis' daughter shared stories from her past during an episode of Stars on Mars, a new reality show in which she's competing against the likes of Ronda Rousey, Tom Schwartz and other notables.
During some downtime in their temporary housing, Tallulah, 29, candidly recalled hitting a low point when Moore, 60, started romancing Ashton Kutcher, 45. At the time, the Hollywood hunk was in his 20s, and the pairing instantly became the most talked about couple of Tinsletown.
"It was like 2003, my mom had just started dating Ashton. It was that moment, a lot going on and I really went inside of myself, and that did send me into like a total dumpster fire," she confessed to Rousey and others. "It was really hard and I'm still unpacking."
Despite the hardships, Tallulah assured her costars she "found the other side of that, which is like, I really love myself now and I love my family."
In past interviews, Taulluah's older sister, 34-year-old Rumer Willis, also revealed she wasn't a fan of their mom dating the actor.
- Bruce Willis' Daughter Tallulah Shares Details on Actor's New Day-to-Day While Living With Dementia: 'He Still Knows Who I Am'
- Bruce Willis’ Wife Spends Mother's Day With Demi Moore as Actor’s Dementia Battle Worsens — See Photo
- Demi Moore & Daughter Scout Willis Go Glam For Awards Show As They Support Bruce Willis Through His Dementia Battle: Photos
"So much of that time, especially with Ashton, I was so angry because I felt like something that was mine had been taken away," the new mom-of-one explained during a 2019 episode of Red Table Talk.
Nonetheless, the That '70s Show alum has never uttered a bad word about his former stepdaughters.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"The first time I became a dad, I was 25 years old, and Demi had her three daughters, and Tallulah was I think 8, and Rumer was 13, the oldest, and Scout was like 9," Kutcher shared in a 2015 interview. "I loved those kids like my own kids and I helped raise them until Tallulah was 18 when we got divorced."
Moore and Kutcher split after six years of marriage.