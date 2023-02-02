Ashton Kutcher Steps Out For Coffee Run After Revealing How 'Pissed' He Was By Ex Demi Moore's Bombshell Memoir

Kutcher, 44, kept it casual in a pair of dark jeans and a matching denim jacket with a beanie as he made his way back to his car with his food and drink.

The father-of-two — who shares daughter Wyatt, 8, and son Dimitri, 6, with the Black Swan actress — seemed laid back while sipping on his cup of java after spilling the tea on his not-so-chilled-out reaction to his ex's bombshell 2019 memoir, Inside Out, in which she exposed many of the private details of their past six-year union. (The former flames wed in 2005 and split in 2011.)