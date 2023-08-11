Tamra Judge Says She’s 'Completely Changed' Since Joining ‘RHOC’ 12 Years Ago

Since she has lived much of her adult life on television, Judge admitted that her time off was odd. "It was a little strange," she explained. "A lot was said about me. A lot of people said they danced on my grave. One person said on their podcast there was no place for me anymore."

Despite the cast seemingly being thrilled with her gone, the former CUT Fitness owner admitted she missed being in front of the camera. "The first year I was devastated. I was just like, 'Why, why?' By year two, I was like, 'OK, this is my new life,'" she said. "Then I got my podcast, 'Two Ts in a Pod.' But I missed everything about the show. I'd been with the crew for 12 years. And the trips were always amazing!'