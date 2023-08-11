Tamra Judge Says She’s 'Completely Changed' Since Joining ‘RHOC’ 12 Years Ago
Tamra Judge has come a long way since her early days on The Real Housewives of Orange County.
The reality star began her journey on the Bravo show in its third season in 2007, and other than a brief pause from 2020 until 2022, has been one of the show's longest-running cast members.
Since she has lived much of her adult life on television, Judge admitted that her time off was odd. "It was a little strange," she explained. "A lot was said about me. A lot of people said they danced on my grave. One person said on their podcast there was no place for me anymore."
Despite the cast seemingly being thrilled with her gone, the former CUT Fitness owner admitted she missed being in front of the camera. "The first year I was devastated. I was just like, 'Why, why?' By year two, I was like, 'OK, this is my new life,'" she said. "Then I got my podcast, 'Two Ts in a Pod.' But I missed everything about the show. I'd been with the crew for 12 years. And the trips were always amazing!'
With more than a decade under her belt, Judge has found it hard to believe how different she is now. "I've changed completely," she admitted. "I was only 39, and now I'm 55. There are two types of people on the show: One who learns from their mistakes and wants to improve, and then the people who are like, 'F--- it, I'm just who I am.' I'm the person who looks at myself and tries to change."
Upon her return for Season 17, Judge knew she would have to bring the fireworks. When asked who out of the current cast members stirs the pot the most, the blonde beauty made clear, "Me, for sure! I didn't hold back, and I called people out!"
In Touch conducted the interview with Judge about her time on RHOC.