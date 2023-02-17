Tamra Judge 'Did Not Hold Back' When Returning To 'RHOC': 'I Had 2 Years Of Aggression To Get Out'

After not being on The Real Housewives of Orange County for a few years, Tamra Judge is back and better than ever!

"I was a little nervous to go back because some of the girls had a lot of things to say about me. I think somebody said they would dance on my grave and someone said there was no place for me on the show anymore. I went back in thinking, 'Who is my friend and who is not my friend?' Shannon Beador and I were not in a good place, so there's a lot going on with me on the show this season. I'm bracing myself for what's to come," the reality star, 55, exclusively tells OK! while talking about Vena’s exclusive partnership with Sally Beauty stores.