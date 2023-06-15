Tamra Judge Calls Former Best Friend Shannon Beador a 'Liar' and an 'Alcoholic' During Explosive 'RHOC' Fight
There seems to be a rocky road ahead when it comes to Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador repairing their friendship.
During the Wednesday, June 14, episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, the "Two T's in a Pod" cohost and the Real for Real CEO went head-to-head in an explosive fight where Judge accused her former bestie of being an alcoholic.
During a boat trip with the rest of the cast, the former Cut Fitness owner yelled at Beador, "F*** you and your f****** drinking, you alcoholic!"
The 59-year-old told Judge she was "becoming unhinged" before the returning Housewife quipped back, "You can say whatever you want, Shannon, you’re a f****** liar, and you’re a drunk!"
In a confessional, Beador called out Judge for going after her for her alleged drinking habits when she herself appeared to be intoxicated. "I’m not talking that way — you are, Tamra," the mother-of-three noted.
Beador then asked the Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip star what happened after Judge previously admitted that she "missed" their close friendship. The podcaster admitted that was only before their huge falling out in 2021.
"I gave so much for so many years," Judge later wept to co-stars Emily Simpson and Heather Dubrow. "I f****** needed her, she wasn’t f******* there, and that’s the end of the story, so you know what? She can f*** a duck!"
Earlier in the episode, Judge and Beador met for lunch to try to repair their broken relationship. "I remember when you and David [Beador’s ex-husband] were still married and you said, ‘David wants me to stop drinking,’ I said, ‘Then stop drinking,'" the 55-year-old recalled. Beador immediately hit back telling her she was "crossing a line."
The conservation about the Bravo star's drinking habits continued when Judge went home to husband Eddie Judge.
"The only good thing out of the relationship was David, and I don’t even know how he lasted so long — she drinks way too much," he told his wife.