Tamra Judge Praying for Pal Teddi Mellencamp Amid Brain Tumor Battle: 'Grant Her Strength to Endure This Difficult Time'
Teddi Mellencamp’s “Two T’s In A Pod” podcast co-host, Tamra Judge, has spoken out again in the wake of Mellencamp’s health crisis.
Taking to her Instagram Story, Judge shared a picture that appears to be looking out the window from Mellencamp’s hospital room. “Heavenly father, we come before you today with heavy hearts,” Judge wrote over the pic. “Praying for the healing of @teddimellencamp. We ask that you extend your merciful hand and touch her with your power to restore her health, ease her pain and bring comfort to her spirit.”
The Real Housewives of Orange County star went on to ask to “grant her strength to endure this difficult time," adding that she hopes she's “surround[ed] with your love and peace.” “In Jesus’ name, amen,” she concluded.
As OK! reported, Judge initially spoke out regarding Mellencamp on her podcast on February 13.
After confirming the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum would be taking a “brief sabbatical” from the podcast “to deal with some health stuff,” Judge opened up a bit more about what her close friend is going through.
“I’ll allow Teddi to tell her story when she’s back,” she said through tears. “But you all know how much she loves this podcast and wants nothing more than for us to continue on recording while she focuses on her health.”
On February 12, Mellencamp revealed she was hospitalized.
“For the last several weeks, I’ve been dealing with severe and debilitating headaches,” she shared via Instagram. “Yesterday, the pain was unbearable and required hospitalization.”
She explained doctors found “multiple tumors” on her brain that had been “growing for at least six months,” two of which were going to be immediately removed via surgery.
In the wake of her health battle, many have rushed to be by her side, including her estranged husband, Edwin Arroyave, RHOBH costar Kyle Richards and country singer Morgan Wade.
Arroyave updated fans on how Mellencamp was doing on February 13. Taking to his Instagram Story, he wrote, “So many people asking for updates. All I will say right now is surgery went well. That said, I’ve never seen @teddimellenccamp in so much pain. She’s finally getting some needed rest. I know she is so grateful for the outpouring of love.”
On February 16, her sister Justice also updated fans about the scary situation.
“Watching a loved one suffer is horrific,” Justice stated on her Instagram Story, including a picture of Teddi sleeping in a hospital bed. “I’ve tried to get back to everyone who has reached out & I know Teddi will share her journey when she is ready.”
She added Teddi is the “strongest person” she knows.