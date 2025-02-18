Tamra Judge Praying for Pal Teddi Mellencamp Amid Brain Tumor Battle: 'Grant Her Strength to Endure This Difficult Time'

Taking to her Instagram Story, Judge shared a picture that appears to be looking out the window from Mellencamp’s hospital room. “Heavenly father, we come before you today with heavy hearts,” Judge wrote over the pic. “Praying for the healing of @teddimellencamp. We ask that you extend your merciful hand and touch her with your power to restore her health, ease her pain and bring comfort to her spirit.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County star went on to ask to “grant her strength to endure this difficult time," adding that she hopes she's “surround[ed] with your love and peace.” “In Jesus’ name, amen,” she concluded.