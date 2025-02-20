Tamra Judge Says 'It's Not My Place' to Give Updates on Teddi Mellencamp Amid Brain Tumor Crisis
Tamra Judge spoke out in the midst of Teddi Mellencamp’s health scare — and it’s clear she’s protecting her friend’s privacy.
“You know, a lot of people are reaching out to me, and they want me to get them an update,” she said while crying on the February 19 episode of her “Two T’s In A Pod” podcast she co-hosts with Mellencamp.
Judge continued dishing on the topic, explaining that because “nobody’s saying anything,” people are starting to formulate their own stories.
“It’s not my place,” the Real Housewives of Orange County star elaborated. “What do you guys want me to do? Do you want me to take pictures from the hospital and post them? I’m not doing that.”
She went on to reveal some people have started to get “mean” toward her, as she won’t give them any information on what’s going on with Mellencamp. “And I just said, ‘I’m so sorry,’” she said. “'I know you’re concerned, but it’s not my place. It’s not my place.’ All I can do is pray on her and love her like all of her friends are doing. And that’s it.”
The long-standing reality star went on to note all of Mellencamp’s “family, her friends, myself, everybody — we’re just trying to put one foot in front of the other right now.” She also admitted to talking with the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum prior to her surgery, insisting Mellencamp wants their podcast to continue.
“It’s her pride and joy,” Judge added, “and she’s so good at it, and she wants the momentum to keep going. And she just wants everybody to know that when she can get back, she’ll be back.”
Through tears, Judge confirmed no one will ever take Mellencamp’s place on their show.
On February 12, Mellencamp opened up to fans, sharing she’d been hospitalized a day earlier. “For the last several weeks, I’ve been dealing with severe and debilitating headaches,” she wrote on Instagram. “Yesterday, the pain was unbearable and required hospitalization.”
Mellencamp received a CT scan and MRI in which "multiple tumors" were found on her brain that doctors deemed had been “growing for at least six months.”
“Two of the tumors will be surgically removed today,” she elaborated. “The remaining smaller tumors will be dealt with via radiation at a later date.”
In the wake of her health scare, many have come to surround her with love and support, including RHOBH costar Kyle Richards, country singer Morgan Wade and Mellencamp’s estranged husband, Edwin Arroyave.