Tamra Judge Says 'It's Not My Place' to Give Updates on Teddi Mellencamp Amid Brain Tumor Crisis

She went on to reveal some people have started to get “mean” toward her, as she won’t give them any information on what’s going on with Mellencamp. “And I just said, ‘I’m so sorry,’” she said. “'I know you’re concerned, but it’s not my place. It’s not my place.’ All I can do is pray on her and love her like all of her friends are doing. And that’s it.”

The long-standing reality star went on to note all of Mellencamp’s “family, her friends, myself, everybody — we’re just trying to put one foot in front of the other right now.” She also admitted to talking with the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum prior to her surgery, insisting Mellencamp wants their podcast to continue.

“It’s her pride and joy,” Judge added, “and she’s so good at it, and she wants the momentum to keep going. And she just wants everybody to know that when she can get back, she’ll be back.”

Through tears, Judge confirmed no one will ever take Mellencamp’s place on their show.