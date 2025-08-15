or
'RHOC' Cast Was 'Absolutely Brutal' to Tamra Judge While She Was Going Through a 'Tough' Time: Source

Source: Bravo

The 'RHOC' cast was 'absolutely brutal' to Tamra Judge when she was going through 'a tough time,' a source dished to OK!.

Aug. 15 2025, Published 6:27 p.m. ET

After Tamra Judge seemingly announced she quit The Real Housewives of Orange County during the Thursday, August 14, episode, an insider dished to OK! about what was going on prior to her exit.

During the show, Judge claimed Katie Ginella was spreading gossip that Gretchen Rossi roofied her years ago on the infamous “naked wasted” episode of the show, which aired during Season 4.

Tamra Judge Quit 'RHOC'

Source: Bravo

Gretchen Rossi seemed stunned by what Tamra Judge claimed Katie Ginella had said.

Rossi seemed stunned by Judge’s confession and denied saying that.

Later on at dinner, when Judge tried to talk to Rossi about the situation, the latter admitted to believing Ginella. This led to fighting and drama, with Judge eventually claiming she quit the show.

As viewers were made aware, during this time, Judge’s close friend and podcast co-host Teddi Mellencamp was in the early stages of battling brain cancer, which took an emotional toll on Judge.

The 'RHOC' Cast Was Picking Apart 'Every Word' Tamra Judge Said

Source: Bravo

A source claimed the 'RHOC' cast was 'absolutely brutal' to Tamra Judge at a dinner on the August 14 episode.

“Tamra was going through such a tough time with Teddi being sick… and the women were absolutely brutal to her,” an insider who spoke to OK! after the episode aired dished.

“In what world would you see someone so clearly suffering emotionally and decide that’s the time to pile onto them?” they continued. “It makes no sense.” Though she was “struggling,” the cast kept picking apart “every word she was saying.”

Tamra Judge

Why Did Tamra Judge Quit 'RHOC'?

Source: Bravo

An insider said anyone in Tamra Judge's situation 'would've done the same' and quit.

“It totally makes sense why she picked up and took a beat and left,” they continued. “Anyone in her situation would’ve done the same.” The source noted the only person who was there for Judge was Heather Dubrow.

“When life is tough, you look to your friends to support you and build you up and help you, not bring you down… and unfortunately, no one at that table was doing anything but making her situation tougher,” they concluded.

Tamra Judge Admitted to 'Taking Xanax'

Source: @tamrajudge/Instagram

Tamra Judge said the August 14 episode was a 'painful time' she didn't want to 'relive.'

Judge took to her Instagram Story on August 15 to share she hadn't watched the episode since it was such a “painful time,” adding she doesn’t want to “relive" that moment again.

“Emotionally, I hit a wall with everything I was dealing with,” she continued. “I was taking Xanax to deal with the pain & mixed it with alcohol.”

"Thank you @heatherdubrow & I'm sorry the way I responded to you. I love you very much," Judge, who eventually returned to the show, said about her pal.

