Tamra Judge Slams Teresa Giudice for Shutting Down Interview Over Tax Drama: 'I Think She Could Have Handled It Differently'
Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge slammed Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice over her tax issues on a recent podcast.
As OK! reported, Giudice was recently questioned about her tax lien drama during a live interview. She attempted to dodge the question and, when pressed, ended the interview.
'We Have to Get Into It'
On her “Two T’s in a Pod” podcast, Judge told co-host Dolores Catania, “Now this one I hate to even bring up because I know you’re friends with her. But we have to get into it. Dolores, we have to. Teresa [was] seen getting visibly upset before ending the call while on live air.”
Catania immediately interjected, noting she doesn’t “blame” her pal for wanting to cut off the interviewer.
“I think she could have handled it differently,” Judge continued. “The anchor, Larry, says, ‘How is it that a family doesn’t pay their taxes for years?’”
Did Teresa Giudice Fire Everyone After the Interview?
Catania, who added in a “F--- you, Larry,” explained her friend was “so taken back" by the inquiry.
Judge questioned the purpose of Giudice accepting the interview and brought up rumors she had “fired everybody in her camp” after the incident.
“I don’t know about fired,” Catania replied. “Teresa does not like somebody to try to make a fool out of her.” As Judge continued to push, Catania instructed her to “stop” as she didn't want ot share any more details about her friend.
“Are you going to log off this Zoom right now?" Judge quipped. “Are you going to slam your computer shut?”
In the comments section, Judge’s former costar Kelly Dodd piped in with her thoughts, calling Judge “mean.”
Teresa and Luis's Financial Problems
Currently, Giudice owes $303,889.20 in a tax lien, while her husband, Luis Ruelas, owes nearly $2.6 million.
On the March 30 episode of her “Casual Chaos” podcast, Giudice’s eldest daughter, Gia Giudice, addressed her family’s financial crisis.
“I’m sure you all have seen the news,” she shared, explaining Teresa has been the “sole provider for my sisters and I since the minute my father [Joe Giudice] left for prison.”
'Everything's Going to Be Fine'
“The second my mom got home from jail, she has been working her a-- off to make sure that my sisters and I live a stable life and that my family is financially stable,” she continued, reiterating to fans she can’t express how hard her “mom has worked” and is certain “everything will be okay.”
“My mom has everything under control, and there’s nothing to worry about,” the famous reality starlet’s daughter added.
As for Luis, Gia had only positive things to say about him, calling him the “most amazing stepfather."
“He is also working on getting everything resolved as well,” she added about his financial problems. “But there’s nothing to worry about. Everything’s going to be fine. But thank you for your concern.”