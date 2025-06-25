Tamra Judge Slams Teresa Giudice for Shutting Down Interview Over Tax Drama: 'I Think She Could Have Handled It Differently'

Catania, who added in a “F--- you, Larry,” explained her friend was “so taken back" by the inquiry.

Judge questioned the purpose of Giudice accepting the interview and brought up rumors she had “fired everybody in her camp” after the incident.

“I don’t know about fired,” Catania replied. “Teresa does not like somebody to try to make a fool out of her.” As Judge continued to push, Catania instructed her to “stop” as she didn't want ot share any more details about her friend.

“Are you going to log off this Zoom right now?" Judge quipped. “Are you going to slam your computer shut?”

In the comments section, Judge’s former costar Kelly Dodd piped in with her thoughts, calling Judge “mean.”