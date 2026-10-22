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'Tan Mom' Patricia Krentcil Claims She Was Nearly Arrested by 'Racist' ICE Agents Because of Her Skin Tone

Image of Patricia Krentcil and ICE agents.
Source: MEGA

'Tan Mom' Patricia Krentcil claims to have almost been arrested by ICE due to her dark complexion.

Oct. 22 2026, Published 2:20 p.m. ET

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Patricia Krentcil, widely known as "Tan Mom," claimed on an episode of her “Light Tan Up” podcast that ICE agents nearly arrested her because of her complexion.

Krentcil, 58, recounted that she was walking out of a restaurant with a friend when ICE agents allegedly approached her and questioned whether she was a U.S. citizen.

Despite asserting her citizenship, she claimed the encounter escalated to a terrifying point where agents threatened to handcuff her and take her away.

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Image of Patricia Krentcil, aka 'Tan Mom,' slammed ICE and Donald Trump following the alleged incident.
Source: MEGA

Patricia Krentcil, aka 'Tan Mom,' slammed ICE and Donald Trump following the alleged incident.

She subsequently slammed ICE as "racist" and criticized President Donald Trump for supporting what she described as "nonsense.”

According to Krentcil and her podcast co-host, Adam Barta, the incident happened unexpectedly in public.

“I was at a restaurant with my girlfriends, and I walked out with my friends, as we were done eating, and the ICE people stopped me,” she explained.

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Image of Krentcil firmly believes she was targeted by ICE because of her skin tone.
Source: MEGA

Krentcil firmly believes she was targeted by ICE because of her skin tone.

Krentcil firmly believes she was targeted strictly because of her extremely dark skin tone, resulting from her years of heavy tanning.

She alleged that she was nearly placed in handcuffs and had "no idea" where the agents intended to take her.

Though left deeply shaken and terrified by the experience, she avoided arrest and “held [her] own” by refusing to back down until the agents ultimately let her go.

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Inside Her New Life

Image of Krentcil became a viral phenom after being arrested and falsely accused of bringing her five-year-old into a tanning booth.
Source: MEGA

Krentcil became a viral phenom after being arrested and falsely accused of bringing her 5-year-old into a tanning booth.

Krentcil first became a viral media phenomenon in 2012 when she was arrested and falsely accused of bringing her then-5-year-old daughter into a New Jersey tanning booth. A grand jury ultimately declined to indict her in 2013.

Krentcil has spent the last few years transitioning from a viral tabloid figure into an independent content creator, media personality, and even a brief political candidate. After relocating to Boca Raton, Fla., she focused on transforming her career.

Her podcast frequently features guest stars — such as actor Tom Arnold — and serves as her primary platform for sharing personal life updates and commentary.

Image of Krentcil has rebranded herself as a singer, author and political candidate.
Source: MEGA

Krentcil has rebranded herself as a singer, author and political candidate.

Krentcil has rebranded herself as an independent recording artist and writer. She has released several pop singles and music videos over the years, which she leverages into nightclub performance bookings and paid hosting appearances. She also published her autobiography, The Color Tan, and frequently hosts promotional events and autograph signings to connect with fans.

In August 2023, Krentcil made national headlines by officially filing paperwork with the Federal Election Commission to run as a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate in Florida, aiming to challenge incumbent Sen. Rick Scott in the 2024 election cycle.

Her platform explicitly opposed the policies of prominent MAGA figures like Gov. Ron DeSantis. She strongly criticized local Florida education policies, championed anti-book-ban positions, and actively advocated for the LGBTQ+ community, including drag performers.

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