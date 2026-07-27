Tara Lipinski Says It Would Be 'Fun' to Go on 'DWTS' After Starring on 'The Traitors': 'I Love to Learn'

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Now that Tara Lipinski had a great experience on The Traitors, she's not opposed to joining another reality show in the future. "I think it would have to be something fun like Dancing With the Stars or something like that," the athlete, 44, exclusively tells OK! while discussing Dairy Queen’s Miracle Treat Day (July 30) – the brand’s annual cause campaign with Children’s Miracle Network. "I've watched, and obviously from a skating perspective, I admire it. I'm not a dancer, but I love to learn because I've always admired that art form. After all, it is similar — a spinoff from skating."

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Source: @johnnygweir/Instagram Tara Lipinski went on the 'The Traitors' with Johnny Weir.

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The blonde beauty said it's "so fun" to see her Traitors costar Maura Higgins join the upcoming season. "Maura's so fun. We laugh so hard. If she had actually listened to me, we would have won [The Traitors]," she quips, referring to how Lipinski tried to convince her to turn on Rob Rausch, who ended up being a Traitor and winning Season 4. "But we've been tight, and she's just so funny and sweet. We made a lot of good friends. I'm talking 'we' as in Johnny [Weir] and I. Obviously, we made a lot of good friends on the show."

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Lipinski joined The Traitors alongside best friend Weir, but they ended up making a lot of lifelong friends along the way.

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Source: @johnnygweir/Instagram The Olympian is close with her 'Traitors' costars.

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"I think Maura, Eric [Nam], and I — we really love hanging out together. We did a lot during the Oscars and had a lot of funny moments together. I love Lisa [Rinna]. Ron Funches — I go to his comedy shows. He puts me in the front row and roasts me, which is fun. There are a lot of people that I met that I keep in touch with, and it's really nice," she gushes.

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As rumors swirl about a potential Traitors all-star season, Lipinski admits she would be up for the challenge if it all came together. "I mean, Johnny and I've talked about it. I'm sure we'd go again. It's funny because we'd be voted off day one. They're like, 'We know about you now,'" she shares. "We had plans for it all. If one of us was a Traitor, we were going to protect each other to the end. We had it all figured out." Lipinski is still in awe that she almost made it to the finale. "Eric and I and Johnny, we all laugh. We're like, 'How did we get to the end?' We did karaoke one night with Eric and Maura, and it was the Shania [Twain] song — I forget the lyrics — but it was very appropriate to how we made it to the end together and how rare it was," she says.

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Source: Dairy Queen Tara Lipinski got to spend the day with Whitleigh, the Children’s Miracle Network Champion, in Charleston as they got to skate around and enjoy their DQ together.

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"I thought I was going home night one. Actually, throughout my name at the Round Table the first night, I was like, 'See? I'm definitely going home night one.' But then Ron and Dorinda [Medley] got into it, and I was like, 'I made it out of that one.' But yeah, I've never done reality TV. Johnny did one show, so this was one of those crazy experiences. I actually thought, 'I've done so much in my career since I've been 12 years old. I've got this, hands down.' And I was in for a rude awakening because it was one of the most difficult things I've ever done in my life. Psychologically, it was bananas," she continues. Lipinski notes it's tough to "explain" what she went through unless you "lived in the castle." "You watch it on TV, and it's so campy and fun and whatnot, but we were there for a full month. It's long hours, everyone takes it very seriously, and you start to lose touch with reality because you're like, 'I live in a castle now, and someone's getting murdered today, and someone's getting banished, and it might be my best friend, and I am in fight-or-flight. So let's figure this out,'" she shares.

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In the meantime, the Olympian has been booked and busy, including talking about her partnership with Dairy Queen.

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"I'm a DQ superfan. I have always been. When I moved to L.A., I love to tell this story because I was 19 years old, and wherever I was living, there just wasn't a DQ close. I would drive far distances for my Choco Brownie Extreme Blizzard Treat. Then when I met my husband years later, it was part of our story. He knew my love of this Blizzard Treat, and he surprised me one day. He went out with a cooler to a faraway location, got me my Blizzard, and surprised me at my house. And I was like, 'Well, you might be the one.' But then, you know, in all seriousness, when this came around, it's really nice," she states.

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"In my career, I get to do a lot of fun things. I think, like, The Traitors, and, you know, get to work in sports. But when you get to work on something that you know can make an impact in someone's life and it's meaningful, it just feels that much more special," she continues. Lipinski was able to have a "really sweet day" with Whitleigh, the Children’s Miracle Network Champion, in Charleston as they got to skate around and enjoy their DQ together. "It was nice because obviously I got to see firsthand this beautiful, incredible child skating around the ice, just so full of life, and how Children's Miracle Network and the treatment she received changed her life. When I was young and competing, my mom always really tried to give me perspective because skating felt sometimes all-encompassing, where it was, you know, all or nothing. And if I fell a triple flip, I thought my life was over. So we would go to competitions, and I was obviously so young, in my early teens. She would take me to children's hospitals. We'd go to Michael's and make little bears with little outfits and stop by and give them to the children. That's, I think, where my love of working with children's organizations started," she shares. "I volunteered in the playroom at Texas Children's Hospital where I was training and living at the time, so it's always been sort of near and dear to my heart. So this just feels very organic and something that makes me happy and honored to be part of."

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Source: Dairy Queen Tara Lipinski loves Dairy Queen!