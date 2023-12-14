'He's So Cocky Now': Tara Reid Says Brief Tom Brady Romance Was 'Nothing Serious'
Tara Reid gave some rare details about her short-lived romance with Tom Brady in the '00s — and she admitted she wouldn't be interested in him today.
“We’d just see each other on and off,” the actress, 48, told Bustle in a new interview, published on Thursday, December 14. “It was nothing serious, but it was fun. We’d go to beer places and have fun and dance. He was cool. He’s all skinny now. He’s so serious. He used to laugh. When I watch his interviews, he’s so cocky now.”
“It was a different time,” she continued of no social media back in the day. “We used to go out, do whatever we wanted — then bam. It just changed so fast.”
The former flames hung out in 2002, but they never confirmed their romance. Years later, in 2014, the blonde beauty said they kissed.
“He’s pretty good-looking,” she said at the time while on the Australian radio show Kylie and Jackie O.
Reid was also engaged to Carson Daly, but the two went their separate ways in June 2001.
These days, the American Pie alum is in a relationship with Nathan Montpetit-Howar, whom she lives with. They met five years ago at a dinner party, and since then, it's been smooth sailing. “He’s my best friend, my partner in crime; he’s patient like no other," she gushed.
Reid previously discussed what it's been like to take her own path in Hollywood.
“I’m not married, I don’t have kids … and I think, in Hollywood, if you don’t have kids or you’re not married, you’re judged,” she said in an interview for Mr. Warburton Magazine interview. “So they still think you’re that party girl from 40 years ago.”
She added, “What if you can’t have kids or what if you don’t want to get married? You can’t judge people on that anymore. And it’s the one thing that I think is really unfair about our society.”
The star isn't holding out for the moment to occur, either.
“If it’s meant to happen, it will happen but you can’t keep dragging people’s face in it. Like get over it, there are other things to talk about,” she stated. “I think people need to leave privacy alone when it comes to that degree of personal stuff.”