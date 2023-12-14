'He's So Cocky Now': Tara Reid Says Brief Tom Brady Romance Was 'Nothing Serious'

Reid previously discussed what it's been like to take her own path in Hollywood.

“I’m not married, I don’t have kids … and I think, in Hollywood, if you don’t have kids or you’re not married, you’re judged,” she said in an interview for Mr. Warburton Magazine interview. “So they still think you’re that party girl from 40 years ago.”

She added, “What if you can’t have kids or what if you don’t want to get married? You can’t judge people on that anymore. And it’s the one thing that I think is really unfair about our society.”