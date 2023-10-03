7 Women Tom Brady Dated: From Gisele Bündchen to Irina Shayk
Layla Roberts
In 2002, Tom Brady briefly dated Layla Roberts. The model, who became the Playmate of the Month in October 1997, eventually married John Hilinski in 2004.
Tara Reid
After Brady's romance with Roberts, he moved on with Tara Reid and dated her in the same year. The American Pie actress revealed in an interview with Kylie and Jackie O in 2014 that they had a make-out session.
She shared a similar statement during her interview with NBC Sports Boston in 2022.
"I dated Tom Brady," she said. "He was a great guy. He's a really nice guy, a really sweet guy. We had a lot of fun."
Bridget Moynahan
In 2004, the 46-year-old former New England Patriots player met Bridget Moynahan at the victory party after his team won the Super Bowl XXXVIII. They started dating afterward and appeared in several red carpet events amid their blooming relationship.
"I can be myself around her, and there's not many people I can be myself around," he told 60 Minutes' Steve Kroft in 2015. "It's fun to be around your best friends who know you well, and she's someone that I consider one of my very best friends."
However, they broke up after Brady met Gisele Bündchen.
"When you're suddenly pregnant and no one is standing by your side, even if you're in your 30s, it's a hard conversation," Moynahan shared in a 2011 interview with Harper's Bazaar. "I'm a traditional girl, and I believe in marriage, and I just always thought that's the way I'd be doing this. For a moment, it was hard for me to accept that this was the way I was going to have a family."
They welcomed their son Jack Moynahan on August 22, 2007.
Meghan Vasconcellos
During Brady's temporary split with Moynahan in 2006, he had a strong fling with New England Patriots cheerleader Meghan Vasconcellos. She eventually wed Lonie Paxton in 2011.
Gisele Bündchen
Brady and Bündchen's friends set them up before Christmas 2006 and immediately felt the spark. They confirmed their relationship in January 2007, but she thought of calling it quits with Brady after discovering that Moynahan was pregnant in February 2007.
Still, they stayed together and got engaged in January 2009. They wed in an intimate ceremony in Santa Monica, Calif., one month later.
They welcomed their kids Benjamin Rein and Vivian Lake on December 8, 2009, and December 5, 2012, respectively.
Amid their healthy marriage, Brady and Bündchen dealt with divorce rumors in May 2015 but immediately debunked the claims. However, they officially split over seven years later amid the Brazilian model's concerns about her then-husband's unretirement.
They finalized their divorce after 13 years of marriage and released separate statements to address the amicable breakup.
Irina Shayk
Page Six released exclusive photos of Brady and Irina Shayk getting cozy during a weekend outing. Reports said they spent the night at the athlete's Los Angeles home, but their representatives dismissed the claims.
However, the duo was spotted together again in London in August 2023 as they spent two days at The Twenty Two Hotel.
"He is her dream guy. She loves dating him," a source told People. "They work around their schedules and meet up wherever they can. Irina doesn't mind traveling to see him. She is very excited about their relationship."
Kim Kardashian
Amid Brady's romance rumors with Shayk, he also found himself linked to Kim Kardashian.
Speculations swirled when they attended Michael Rubin's star-studded White Party in The Hamptons to mark the Fourth of July. They reignited romance rumors after having a flirty interaction during the REFORM Alliance's Casino Night Event at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, N.J., where they fought playfully for a painting. They eventually gave $2 million to the auction.