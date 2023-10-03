7 Women Tom Brady Dated: From Gisele Bündchen to Irina Shayk

In 2004, the 46-year-old former New England Patriots player met Bridget Moynahan at the victory party after his team won the Super Bowl XXXVIII. They started dating afterward and appeared in several red carpet events amid their blooming relationship.

"I can be myself around her, and there's not many people I can be myself around," he told 60 Minutes' Steve Kroft in 2015. "It's fun to be around your best friends who know you well, and she's someone that I consider one of my very best friends."

However, they broke up after Brady met Gisele Bündchen.

"When you're suddenly pregnant and no one is standing by your side, even if you're in your 30s, it's a hard conversation," Moynahan shared in a 2011 interview with Harper's Bazaar. "I'm a traditional girl, and I believe in marriage, and I just always thought that's the way I'd be doing this. For a moment, it was hard for me to accept that this was the way I was going to have a family."

They welcomed their son Jack Moynahan on August 22, 2007.