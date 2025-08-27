or
Taylor Swift's Ex Taylor Lautner Celebrates Pop Star's Engagement to Travis Kelce

Composite Photos of Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift and Taylor Lautner
Source: Mega

Taylor Lautner showed support for Taylor Swift after she announced her engagement to Travis Kelce.

Profile Image

Aug. 27 2025, Published 8:43 a.m. ET

Taylor Lautner is happy for his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift after she announced her engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce.

The 33-year-old actor reshared a post from the NFL's official Instagram account on Tuesday, August 26, featuring Swift and Kelce's engagement photo alongside another shot of the couple celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs' win at the 2024 Super Bowl. The post included a quote from Swift, 35, that read, "I cannot believe this is really happening."

The NFL added a simple but enthusiastic, "Same."

Composite Photos of Taylor Swift and Taylor Lautner
Source: Mega

Taylor Swift and Taylor Lautner remain close decades after their brief relationship.

Swift revealed her engagement to Kelce, also 35, after two years of dating.

In a joint Instagram post, Swift and Kelce captioned, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," a nod to Swift's prolific songwriting and Kelce's football career.

The couple's romance blossomed after Swift and Lautner briefly dated back in 2009 when they met on the set of the film Valentine’s Day. Swift later penned the song "Back to December" for her Speak Now album, reflecting on their relationship. Despite their past, Swift and Lautner have maintained a friendly bond.

In July 2023, Lautner made a cameo in Swift's music video for "I Can See You," a bonus track from the re-release of Speak Now, alongside Joey King and Presley Cash.

Photo of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
Source: Mega

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift announced their engagement on August 26.

During a concert in Kansas City, Swift invited Lautner and his wife, Taylor Dome, on stage to celebrate the video's premiere. She expressed her gratitude for Lautner's influence during the making of the album.

"He was a very positive force in my life when I was making the Speak Now album, and I want to say he did every single stunt that you saw in that music video," Swift told the crowd.

MORE ON:
Taylor Swift

"He and his wife have become some of my closest friends, and it’s convenient because we all share the same first name," she continued.

Lautner reciprocated the affection, saying, "I respect you so much. Not just for the singer you are, the songwriter, the performer — but truly for the human you are. You are gracious, humble, kind and I’m honored to know you."

Composite Photos of Taylor Swift and Taylor Lautner
Source: Taylor Swift/YouTube

Taylor Lautner made a cameo in Taylor Swift's music video for 'I Can See You.'

Once again showing there’s no bad blood between the exes, Lautner attended one of Swift’s Eras Tour shows alongside his wife, documenting their experience on social media. Swift and Kelce initially started dating that summer.

Their love story began when the football player shared on his "New Heights" podcast that he had crafted a friendship bracelet with his phone number but never had the chance to give it to her at a Kansas City concert. After hearing about his thoughtful gesture, Swift connected with Kelce, confirming their relationship after attending her first Chiefs game that September.

Photo of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Source: Mega

Taylor Lautner previously said he was happy for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

As Swift and Kelce's fairy tale romance captured the world's attention, Lautner expressed his excitement for the couple in a November 2023 interview with Extra. "I’m excited for her. They seem like they’re incredibly happy," he stated. "As long as she’s happy, I’m happy. She’s crushing it in every aspect of her life right now."

