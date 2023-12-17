Taylor Swift Spotted at Chiefs vs. Patriots Game to Support Boyfriend Travis Kelce After NFL Player Skipped Out on Her Birthday Bash
Taylor Swift is in Travis Kelce’s fan club!
On Sunday, December 17, the pop sensation was spotted at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough Mass., at the Kansas City Chiefs vs. New England Patriots game.
The billionaire was seen cheering on her boyfriend in an adorable white beanie, her classic red lip and an oversized black coat with black tights underneath.
After images of the chart-topping artist at the game were posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, fans of the hitmaker gushed over her outfit.
“We stan beanie Taylor,” one fan penned, while another added, “Awww her festive hat.”
“SHE IS SERVING TODAY,” a third person gushed, while a fourth noted, “Look at her in her hat omg.”
Swift’s appearance at the Kelce’s game came after the blonde beauty had a fun-filled birthday week, including a star-studded party in NYC. Despite Swift showing up for Kelce at his games, the athlete was nowhere to be seen at the bash, as he reportedly was stuck at football practice in Kansas City.
On Wednesday, December 13, the 34-year-old stepped out with her famous friends to dinner at Freemans before they headed over to The Box nightclub in celebration of the big day.
She wore a stunning black and silver beaded dress with a moon, clouds and stars on it, as she walked hand-in-hand with best friend Blake Lively, who wore a tight-fitting black leather dress.
Some notable pals including Gigi Hadid, Zoë Kravitz, Miles Teller, his wife Keleigh Sperry, sisters Este and Alana Haim and Antoni Porowski also attended the party.
- Taylor Swift to Attend Travis Kelce's Next Game in Kansas City Despite Athlete Skipping Her Movie Premiere
- Taylor Swift Supports Boyfriend Travis Kelce at Kansas Chiefs Game Despite Team's First Loss in Front of Pop Star
- Travis Kelce Avoids Mentioning Taylor Swift's Absence From Recent Football Game, Skips Over Birthday Celebration
Despite not spending the momentous day with her new beau, Swift appeared to have tons of fun and later posted some snaps from the night with the caption, “Can’t believe this year… actually… happened? Thank you for all your beautiful birthday wishes yesterday 🥲.”
After Kelce couldn’t make the celebration due to practice, a source spilled that the pair’s packed schedules might cause issues for the couple down the road.
"There are fears that they won’t survive the separation," the insider said of the time the two will have to spend apart when Swift’s Eras Tour resumes in 2024.
"They definitely seem committed to each other, but Taylor always seems committed to whoever she’s dating," the source added, explaining, "This time could be different, though. She lights up every time she sees Travis. She may finally have found 'the one.'"
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
For now, the duo appear to be making the most of the time they do have together, as on December 10, Swift and Kelce attended a festive Christmas bar following the Chiefs lost to the Buffalo Bills earlier that evening.
Photos of the lovebirds kissing at the Miracle on Main Street Christmas bar in Kansas City, Mo., circulated after the PDA packed outing.