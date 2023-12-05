Taylor Swift Reveals Cute Nickname for Boyfriend Travis Kelce While Cheering Him on During Chiefs vs. Packers Game: Watch
Taylor Swift has a blank space, baby, and she'll write Travis Kelce's nickname.
The pop icon seemed to reveal her pet name for the Kansas City Chiefs tight end during his away game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night, December 3.
Swift was standing alongside Brittany Mahomes and Lyndsay Bell in a private suite at Lambeau Field when she shouted, "Come on, Trav," while the ladies loudly cheered on their men, as seen in a video shared to social media.
The trio all sported color-coordinated red and black outfits, with Swift and Bell matching in long winter coats, while Mahomes opted for a varsity jacket featuring the Chiefs logo on its sleeve.
"Y'all acting as if I can move on from this 'come on Trav.' I’m dying here," admitted the user who shared the video to X (formerly named Twitter).
Swift's adorable nickname for her boyfriend was revealed just days after Kelce let his moniker for the "Love Story" singer slip during the latest episode of his and his brother Jason Kelce's "New Heights" podcast on Wednesday, November 29.
The two-time Super Bowl champion sweetly referred to his girlfriend as "Tay" while thanking the 33-year-old for her support after she "liked" the Chiefs' Instagram post about Travis becoming the fastest tight end to reach 11,000 receiving yards on Sunday, November 26.
Jason pointed out the subtle social media moment after congratulating his brother for the impressive career achievement.
After the Philadelphia Eagles center brought up Taylor double tapping the Chiefs' upload, Travis said to the camera: "Thanks, Tay. I appreciate you on the Chiefs page supporting."
Jason, who loves to bust his younger sibling's chops, asked the 34-year-old if the "Shake It Off" vocalist had previously been interested in tight end statistics prior to the start of her relationship with Travis.
"I don’t know if she’s a tight end fan or not. I’ll have to ask her," he replied, prompting both Kelce brothers to let out a laugh.
The couple's precious nicknames for one another are only further proof the lovebirds' relationship is still going strong.
In fact, an insider claimed Taylor sees "long-term potential" with the handsome NFL star, noting things are "getting very serious."
According to another insider, Travis even "made a confession to Taylor that changed everything — he told her that this wasn’t going to be just a fling. He said he can see himself marrying Taylor."