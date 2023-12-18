Taylor Swift Shrugs Off Being Booed While Watching Boyfriend Travis Kelce's Football Game in Massachusetts: Watch
Taylor Swift is shaking it off! After the pop star was booed at her boyfriend Travis Kelce's football game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., on Sunday, December 17, she seemed to shrug off the bad energy.
In a video clip shared to X, formerly known as Twitter, Swift is seen next to her father, Scott Swift, and her pal Brittany Mahomes, as the sign read: "Welcome back to Gillette Stadium."
The "Cruel Summer" songstress, 34, then said: "I knew this was coming."
Some people were surprised the blonde beauty was met with such negative reaction. One person wrote, "taylor being booed at the chiefs game tonight is so ridiculous…. people need to relearn how to be decent human beings,” while another said, “I just KNOW if taylor finds out some of her fans were booed out of their section at the chiefs/pats game today simply for being fans of her she would throw a fit omfg.”
Meanwhile, other fans said it had nothing to do with the pop star herself, writing, “Look, I love Taylor but her fans need to relax over her getting booed. She was representing the opposing team. Sports fans boo their rivals and those supporting them. It’s not personal."
“how do you not understand why Taylor Swift was booed?” another person added. “She represents the Chiefs in a game at Gillette.”
The Grammy winner hasn't acknowledged the backlash, but she previously spoke about being featured on the jumbotron at the games. “I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in. There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once," she told Time magazine in a recent interview.
“I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads," she added.
Mahomes even poked fun at the situation, as she uploaded a photo of a cookie with the words: "Dads, Brads and Chads."
Despite not always receiving a warm welcome, the musical artist looked like she enjoyed herself, as she cheered on her man and his team.
When Kelce, 34, was pushed to the ground, she cursed out loud, getting into the game. Fortunately, the Chiefs ended up being victorious!