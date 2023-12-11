Taylor Swift Leaves Chiefs Game With Boyfriend Travis Kelce After Tony Romo Mistakingly Calls Singer NFL Star's 'Wife': Photos
Tony Romo referring to Taylor Swift as Travis Kelce's "wife" was definitely an accident — but it sure has a nice ring to it!
During the Kansas City Chiefs' home game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, December 11, the retired NFL quarterback and CBS sportscaster had a major slip-up he will never be able to live down.
"As you see, Kelce’s wife, Taylor Swift, in the audience," the former Dallas Cowboys star announced as the camera panned from a shot of the professional tight end to a clip of the pop sensation cheering on her man, though he almost immediately corrected himself, clarifying: "Er, I'm sorry. Girlfriend!"
"Not yet," another commentator jokingly chimed in, wishfully predicting the fate of Swift and Kelce — whose relationship made headlines back in September after the "Love Story" singer attended her boyfriend's game for the very first time.
Sunday's outing marked Swift's sixth appearance at Kelce's football games this season.
This time around, the "All Too Well" singer was reunited with her lover's mother, Donna Kelce, whom she chatted with inside a VIP suite at Arrowhead Stadium throughout the game.
Unfortunately, the Chiefs suffered a devastating three-point loss to the Bills, however, it didn't stop the glum athlete from leaving the venue with his girlfriend right by his side.
In a viral photograph shared across social media, Swift and Kelce could be seen chatting with one another as they walked down a hallway to exit the stadium after Kelce and his team failed to come out victorious for the second weekend in a row.
Kelce looked far from happy in a Folklore-esque outfit, featuring a green beanie, a green and brown flannel jacket with a sherpa collar detail and khaki pants, while Swift, who wore a long black coat, a leather mini skirt, tights, knee-high black boots and a dainty top with a plunging neckline, seemed to try to cheer up her man.
The blonde beauty had been wearing a vintage Chiefs sweater, though she appeared to have taken it off at some point between exiting the private suite and finding Kelce after the game.
Kelce's record with Swift in attendance now stands at 4-2 following this week's loss to the Bills and last week's defeat to the Green Bay Packers.
Fans of the pop star have been tuning into Chiefs games ever since she first stepped out to one in September.
Swift recently clarified the timeline of her relationship during an interview, jokingly pointing out some supporters' bizarre theory the "Enchanted" singer's first date with Kelce took place while sitting next to his mom at his NFL game.
"I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date," Swift quipped during her cover story for TIME 2023 Person of the Year.