Taylor Swift Curses at Refs After Boyfriend Travis Kelce Was Pushed to the Ground During Chiefs vs. Patriots Game: Watch

While watching the Kansas City Chiefs play at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., from a VIP suite, Swift — who dressed cozy for the occasion in a gray Chiefs sweatshirt and an adorable white and red winter hat with the number 87 stitched into it — was caught cursing via the venue's jumbotron after her man was pushed down to the ground in the end zone.

"F---!" the 34-year-old could be seen yelling after the referees failed to call pass interference on a play where Kelce, also 34, was left unable to catch the football, preventing him from scoring a touchdown during Sunday's game.