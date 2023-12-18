OK Magazine
Taylor Swift Curses at Refs After Boyfriend Travis Kelce Was Pushed to the Ground During Chiefs vs. Patriots Game: Watch

Source: Fox / NFL
By:

Dec. 18 2023, Published 10:32 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

She doesn't need to calm down, she's Taylor Swift!

The pop star showed her feisty side during her boyfriend Travis Kelce's away game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, December 17.

Source: Fox / NFL

Taylor Swift dropped an F bomb during the Chiefs vs. Patriots game.

While watching the Kansas City Chiefs play at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., from a VIP suite, Swift — who dressed cozy for the occasion in a gray Chiefs sweatshirt and an adorable white and red winter hat with the number 87 stitched into it — was caught cursing via the venue's jumbotron after her man was pushed down to the ground in the end zone.

"F---!" the 34-year-old could be seen yelling after the referees failed to call pass interference on a play where Kelce, also 34, was left unable to catch the football, preventing him from scoring a touchdown during Sunday's game.

Source: @Apullivids/X
Source: @chariah_/Instagram

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been publicly dating since September.

Her visible anger was applauded by some football fans, and later criticized by internet trolls, as many thought her fury made her a true fan of the sport while others thought she shouldn't use vulgar language in a public setting.

"Today was officially the day where Taylor Swift became a die hard football fan," Barstool Sports' Jack Mac declared in a video shared to social media after the Chiefs' beat the Patriots 27-17. "We finally have footage of Taylor Swift complaining about a no-call from the refs. This is a huge moment for her. Taylor was not happy. She let out a little F bomb —which good, good!"

MORE ON:
Taylor Swift
Source: @DELSALSCOTT/X

Taylor Swift has attended seven of her boyfriend's NFL games so far this season.

"I'm sure the haters and losers of which here are many will say, 'Oh that's not a good role model for the kids,'" he pointed out, insisting: "No, here's the thing. This is a huge moment for Taylor. She's finally complaining about refs. That's when you know you're all in. If you're yelling at the refs, you're all in — and Taylor is all in."

As Mac predicted and Swift's lyrics state, "the haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate," with some taking to X (formerly named Twitter) to express their disapproval.

Source: @SWIFFERUPDATES/X

Taylor Swift loves supporting her boyfriend at his games all around the country.

Source: OK!

"Taylor Swift caught dropping the F bomb on national TV. This woman needs to act more lady like," a critic whined. "Her fan base is children and she’s out here cursing. She’s seen as America's sweetheart because she’s a dumb blonde who curses."

"The need to censor this. Young kids are watching," a second hater wrote.

Aside from the viral moment of frustration, Swift seemed to have a blast watching the game alongside her father, Scott Swift, Brittany Mahomes, best friend Alana Haim, fashion consultant Ashley Avignone and one of her backup singers Melanie Nyema.

