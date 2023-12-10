Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship Will Be Put to the 'Test' as New Couple Hasn't 'Spent Long Stretches Together Before'
Will Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's love pass the test?
Now that the “Lavender Haze” singer has ended touring until 2024, an insider shared she and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end plan to spend a lot more time together.
“She’s excited to spend quality time with Travis doing all those homey things, like baking cookies, having candlelit dinners and hanging out and watching TV,” the source spilled.
The duo has been trying to make the most of their short stints together over the last few months, however, the insider added, “Taylor and Travis haven’t spent long stretches together before, so this is going to be a test.”
“They’ll get to discover each other’s weird little habits. They’re going into it with a positive attitude. They think it’ll be fun,” they continued.
Those close to the pop sensation and the athlete believe the two can go the distance, and both parties are supposedly head over heels for each other.
“Travis still can’t believe his luck that he landed Taylor,” the source said. “She’s his dream girl and he’s holding on as long as she’ll let him.”
The relationship grew even stronger since Kelce comforted Swift after a fan tragically died at one of her shows in Brazil, the insider claimed.
“Travis comforted her and was really there for her,” they stated. “Even Taylor’s friends who were skeptical of their romance are now convinced Travis is The One.”
As OK! previously reported, another source recently shared how happy Swift is to flaunt her love with Kelce — something she wasn’t able to do with her ex Joe Alwyn.
“With Taylor’s ex Joe, she was so private,” they dished. “They’d never go outside and walk around together. They just stayed at her Nashville compound or her Rhode Island house. With Travis, she’s more free and able to share her full life and she loves it.”
“He’s used to fans going crazy in football, so it’s not such a shock,” the source explained. “Taylor knows it’s a lot for anyone to handle, but Travis learned to manage it over the years with NFL fans and not let it affect him.”
The couple first sparked dating rumors in September after Swift began attending Kelce’s games, and since then, the duo has been repeatedly spotted on dates and at parties together.
“They love to talk for hours, just the two of them,” another source said. “Taylor tells friends Travis is sweet and smart, and she can’t get enough of him.”
