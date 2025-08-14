or
Taylor Swift Reveals Jason Kelce Was Told to Be on His 'Best Behavior' During Their First Meeting

Composite Photos of Taylor Swift, Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce
Source: Mega; @kykelce/Instagram

Taylor Swift praised Jason and Kylie Kelce as ‘the realest’ during her ‘New Heights’ podcast debut.

Profile Image

Aug. 14 2025, Published 7:57 a.m. ET

Taylor Swift is spilling her thoughts on Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie, and it's all as delightful as you'd expect.

During her appearance on the August 13 episode of the "New Heights" podcast, the pop star opened up about her first encounter with Travis Kelce's brother and sister-in-law at a Kansas City Chiefs game in early 2024.

Composite Shot of Jason Kelce, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
Source: New Heights/YouTube

Jason Kelce admitted Kylie Kelce warned him to be on his best behavior around Taylor Swift.

"Did you know I was told to be on my best behavior?" Jason, 37, asked Taylor during the podcast, which he co-hosts with his brother Travis, 35.

"I didn't know what you were told," Taylor, 35, replied, chuckling. "I did know that one of the first things I saw you say to Kylie [was], 'I was just shotgunning beers with the Bills Mafia and I really want to go through one of the fire tables.' … She goes, 'OK. Can we not do that right now?'"

Source: New Heights/YouTube

Taylor Swift discussed a bunch of topics on Travis and Jason Kelce's 'New Heights' podcast.

Taylor shared a laugh, recalling how she had heard Jason say the same thing to one of his kids. "Since then, I've heard her say that exact thing to your 4-year-old," Taylor joked.

When asked about her impressions of both Jason and Kylie, Taylor didn't hold back. "I meet you, you're exactly as I thought you would be. Kylie is exactly as I thought she would be. The realest. The smartest, the coolest. You're fantastic," she said.

Photos of Jason Kelce, Kylie Kelce and Children
Source: @kykelce/Instagram

Taylor Swift said she baked sourdough bread for the Kelce children.

Their memorable first encounter happened in a VIP suite during the Chiefs' AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Buffalo Bills on January 21, 2024.

Taylor vividly remembered the scene as Jason ripped off his shirt, screamed out the window while clutching a beer, then catapulted into the stands. "I swear to God, Jason, you flew through the window at lightspeed," she recalled. "I love this new world that Travis has shown me. It's so fun. It's so exciting."

Photo of Jason Kelce
Source: New Heights/YouTube

Taylor Swift recalled Jason Kelce's wild shirtless moment at a Chiefs playoff game.

Jason, who retired from the NFL last year, married Kylie, 33, in April 2018. They are proud parents to four children: Wyatt, 6, Elliotte, 4, Bennett, 2 and Finnley, just 4 months old.

Taylor noted during the podcast that she's been baking sourdough bread with the girls and is currently experimenting with a "funfetti" version "because they love everything rainbow."

Photos of Jason Kelce, Kylie Kelce and Children
Source: @kykelce/Instagram

Kylie Kelce joked about Jason’s shirtless antics on her own podcast.

Earlier in the conversation, Jason shared how Kylie didn't exactly approve of his shirtless shenanigans at the game. "I don't think she was happy about it, to be honest with you," he said. "I gave Kylie a heads-up the moment we got into the suite. And she said, 'Jason don't you dare.'"

He recalled that Kylie had already warned him to be on his best behavior since they were meeting Taylor. "Kylie, when I met you, the first day I met you I was black-out drunk and fell asleep at the bar. This is part of the charm. This is part of the Jason Kelce charm," he reminded her.

Jason confidently declared that he was "not asking for permission" to ditch his shirt.

Earlier this year, Kylie humorously addressed her husband's antics on her "Not Gonna Lie" podcast, remarking that their daughter Elliotte even asked, "Why are Dad's b--- out?"

