Taylor Swift Supports Boyfriend Travis Kelce at Kansas Chiefs Game Despite Team's First Loss in Front of Pop Star
Travis Kelce might have lost his football game, but coming home to Taylor Swift was most certainly a major win.
On Sunday night, December 3, the pop star traveled to Green Bay, Wis., to cheer on her boyfriend and the Kansas City Chiefs against the Green Bay Packers.
Unfortunately, the reigning Super Bowl champions fell short, as they lost to the Packers 27-19 and marked the first time not coming out victorious while Swift was in the stadium.
Win or lose, the "Love Story" singer was still overly supportive of her man, cheering him on in a private suite of Lambeau Field alongside Brittany Mahomes and other wives and girlfriends of Chiefs players.
Swift channelled Kansas City's vibrant red team color for her outfit, as she stepped out in a Stella McCartney cherry-colored teddy coat layered over an all-black ensemble.
The 33-year-old had her hair pulled back in a low bun, allowing her bangs and classic red lip to have their moment.
During the game, Swifties were upset to see a bit less coverage of the 12-time Grammy winner than usual despite the NFL previously receiving criticism for excessive coverage of the "All Too Well" singer at the four previous games she attended.
Between minimal TV time of the private suite Swift was in and social media videos from fans, there was still plenty of content to go around for fans at home to witness the blonde beauty's outing in Green Bay.
In one clip shared to X (formerly named Twitter), the "Blank Space" vocalist can be seen strutting through the private hallway of suite entrances in thigh-high black heeled booties, as she held her coat in her hand to show off her black turtleneck and mini skirt concealed underneath.
Another video showcased Swift, Mahomes and Blake Bell's wife, Lyndsay, sitting, chatting and sipping on drinks inside of the suite while the trio cheered on their men in red and gold.
At one point, Swift seemed to hang her head in defeat, as she sat in her chair during the Chiefs' tough loss.
"Mood when the Chiefs are down two points in the third," one TikTok video read alongside footage of Swift fidgeting with her jacket and looking a bit bored.
Swift's trip to cheer on Kelce in Wisconsin comes just a few weeks after the 34-year-old athlete traveled all the way to Argentina to support his girlfriend at her ongoing Eras Tour.
Most fans of the pop star still can't get over his unforgettable evening in the VIP tent of her show — especially after Swift switched up her lyrics and ran to Kelce after exiting the stage, where she gave him a kiss on the lips.
Instead of singing the original lyrics of "Karma" — which read "karma is the guy on the screen coming straight home to me" — Swift sang, "karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me," causing Kelce to cover his face in shock and excitement.