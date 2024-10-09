Taylor Swift Cradles Brittany Mahomes' Bump at Chiefs Game After Squashing Feud Rumors: Photos
What feud? Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes had a cute moment when the pop star, 34, was seen cradling her pal's baby bump at the Kansas City Chiefs game alongside Lyndsay Bell.
"Same girls, new bump🥹❤️," Mahomes, who is pregnant with baby No. 3, captioned the photo alongside two photos from last year's season in which Bell was pregnant. In the most recent photo, the 29-year-old is all smiles as Swift sipped her drink and put her hand on her friend's belly. To her right, Bell held her beer and touched Mahomes' stomach.
Of course, people went wild over the adorable moment from the Monday, October 7, game, and are holding out home that the "Cruel Summer" songstress could be the one expecting in the future as her relationship with Travis Kelce heats up.
One person wrote, "Maybe next year Taylor will have the bump!!!!!🥰🥰🤰♥️ You girls are adorable!" while another said, "the trio we never knew we needed ❤️🔥."
A third person added, "Too cute. Taylor is next. 😊."
As OK! previously reported, Swift and Mahomes sparked feud rumors when Mahomes was caught "liking" comments about supporting Donald Trump.
As a result, the ex-president praised Mahomes, stating: "I want to thank beautiful Brittany Mahomes for so strongly defending me, and the fact that MAGA is the greatest and most powerful Political Movement in the History of our now Failing Country."
Meanwhile, after the debate between Trump and Kamala Harris, Swift made it clear who she's voting for — and it's not Trump.
"The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth. I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election," she said on September 10 via Instagram.
"I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos," Swift added. "I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades. I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice."
However, it seems like the two ladies are in a good spot, as Swift and Mahomes embraced during the October 7 game and were seen hugging.
Swift also attended Patrick Mahomes' 29th birthday bash in September.