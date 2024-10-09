Taylor Swift Cradles Brittany Mahomes' Bump at Chiefs Game After Squashing Feud Rumors: Photos

What feud? Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes had a cute moment when the pop star, 34, was seen cradling her pal's baby bump at the Kansas City Chiefs game alongside Lyndsay Bell.

"Same girls, new bump🥹❤️," Mahomes, who is pregnant with baby No. 3, captioned the photo alongside two photos from last year's season in which Bell was pregnant. In the most recent photo, the 29-year-old is all smiles as Swift sipped her drink and put her hand on her friend's belly. To her right, Bell held her beer and touched Mahomes' stomach.