Taylor Swift's Dad Scott 'Is Not the Biggest Fan' of New Flame Matty Healy: Source
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn went their separate ways after six years of dating, and now the singer is already onto the next with Matty Healy. However, according to an insider, the musician's father, Scott Swift, is not all in on their romance just yet.
“Taylor insists Matty has changed,” a source shared of the U.K. native's messy past. “So while Scott is not his biggest fan, he’s giving Matty the benefit of the doubt.”
“She knows all about his former issues; she can deal with that. Matty’s a rock star, and she likes that about him, but he’s not the same guy he was nine years ago,” the insider continued. “Matty’s grown up a lot, and they seem to be a good match.”
As OK! previously reported, the blonde beauty, 33, and Alwyn, 32, called it quits earlier this year.
“The relationship had just run its course. It’s why [Alwyn] hasn’t been spotted at any shows,” another insider dished.
Since then, the "Delicate" songstress has been seen out and about with Healy, 34, in New York City — and he's even attended several of her shows amid her Eras Tour. During the May 12 gig in Philadelphia, Penn., Healy got to know Scott more.
“Scott is protective of Taylor,” a source warned.
Though the Grammy winner has been unlucky in love before, it seems like she's thriving. "I kind of feel like telling you, I don't know, I've just never been this happy in my life, in all aspects of my life ever before," she said to the crowd in Foxboro, Mass., on May 20.
"And I just want to thank you for being a part of that. It's not just the tour. I just sort of feel like my life finally feels like it makes sense. So I thought I'd play this song, which brings me a lot of happy memories," she gushed before playing "Question...?"
Healy and Swift have been spotted hanging out at the studio in the Big Apple — and he was even caught leaving her apartment.
Life & Style spoke with an insider.