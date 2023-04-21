Taylor Swift Is 'Feeling Very Optimistic About Her Future' As She 'Adjusts To The Single Life' Following Split From Joe Alwyn
Taylor Swift has reportedly been moving past her six-year long relationship with Joe Alwyn.
"Taylor is handling the breakup really well and she’s feeling very optimistic about her future," a source recently spilled to a news outlet. "She truly believes whatever is meant to be, will be, and knows everything happens for a reason."
The 33-year-old pop sensation has been “enjoying her freedom” after her shocking split from the Conversation with Friends actor. The insider claimed that the 12-time Grammy winner has been “adjusting to the single life” and will likely take some time before jumping back into dating.
“She isn’t dating anybody and isn’t even thinking about getting into another relationship anytime soon,” the source spilled.
“She appreciates all the love and support she’s received from family and friends,” they said, adding that the “Lavender Haze” songwriter is “doing great” these days.
As OK! previously reported, some of the friends supporting Swift through this time include Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. The trio were spotted grabbing dinner in NYC on Wednesday, April 19. Following the meal, Reynolds unfollowed Alwyn on Instagram, leading fans to speculate about the friends’ conversation that night.
The public flocked to Twitter to share their opinion on Reynolds' change in his following list.
"Not Ryan Reynolds unfollowing Joe Alwyn after going on dinner with Taylor and Blake on nyc tonight he knows things and it seems like they’re not good…" one person said, while another penned, "I know it’s none of our business but I really wanna know what Taylor, Blake and Ryan talked about in that dinner that made Ryan unfollow Joe."
Other users wrote, "I saw Ryan Reynolds unfollow Joe Alwyn so I too have unfollowed Joe Alwyn," and "If Ryan did it, it's something serious I'm telling y'all."
The former couple’s breakup was announced on April 8, though a source confirmed that the pair called it quits "a few weeks ago." The split was said to be amicable and "not dramatic."
“The relationship had just run its course. It’s why [Alwyn] hasn’t been spotted at any shows,” the inside source claimed, referring to how the 32-year-old had not attended any of the musician’s Eras Tour concerts.
Us Weekly reported on the source's comments.