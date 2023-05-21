Taylor Swift Declares She's 'Never Been This Happy' as Matty Healy Love Affair Continues
Taylor Swift seems to be "Enchanted" with Matty Healy!
At her Saturday, May 20, concert on her Eras tour, the pop sensation had a special message for her thousands of fans as she geared up for the night's surprise songs.
"I kind of feel like telling you, I don't know, I've just never been this happy in my life, in all aspects of my life ever before," she said to the crowd in Foxboro, Massachusetts.
"And I just want to thank you for being a part of that. It's not just the tour. I just sort of feel like my life finally feels like it makes sense," she gushed as the rain poured over her.
"So I thought I'd play this song, which brings me a lot of happy memories," she concluded before singing "Question…?" from her most recent album, Midnights.
Although there have not been sighting of Swift's new beau at her Foxboro shows, The 1975 frontman was caught sneaking into her New York City apartment on Thursday night.
Fans uploaded footage of Healy as he ran up the stairs into the Grammy winner's Manhattan flat. The 34-year-old wore a sweater, jeans and white sneakers as he entered the building with a sizable overnight bag.
As OK! previously reported, just a week before the "Robbers" singer's appearance at Swift's home, the pair were caught in NYC's exclusive members-only club Casa Cipriani.
According to an eyewitness, the new lovebirds were "cuddling and kissing" before ordering food or drinks.
"They sat next to each other at a banquette in the lounge," the insider shared, adding, "Security was around them."
Swift's good friend and producer, Jack Antonoff, was also spotted hanging out with the couple on the spring night. The "All too Well" songwriter wore an adorable yellow DÔEN Sophia dress with velvet Mary Jane shoes, while Healy sported a navy suit. The duo was sneakily photographed at the club as they held hands and smiled.
The "Lavender Haze" performer was seemingly unbothered by the public outing, a significant change from her former private relationship with Joe Alwyn. In addition to this loved-up outing, Healy has been spotted at a series of Swift's Eras Tour shows over the last few weeks and was even seen sitting with the 33-year-old's parents.