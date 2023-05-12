Taylor Swift Caught 'Cuddling and Kissing' Matty Healy as Singer 'Enjoys Her Freedom' Post-Breakup From Joe Alwyn
Is Matty Healy officially Taylor Swift's newest "Lover?"
The "All Too Well' singer was spotted packing on the PDA with Healy during an intimate date night in New York City on Thursday, May 11, as the apparent new flames continue to break the internet with their rumored budding romance.
An eyewitness at Casa Cipriani, where Healy and Swift spent their evening, caught the dynamic duo "cuddling and kissing" before they had even ordered any food, according to a news publication.
"They sat next to each other at a banquette in the lounge," the source spilled, noting, "security was around them."
Other photos captured Swift — who wore a stunning yellow DÔEN Sophia dress with adorable velvet Mary Janes —and Healy, who styled a suit, seemingly holding hands during a large portion of the night.
Of course, Swift can't go anywhere without her right-hand man Jack Antonoff, as he was also spotted hanging with the possible new couple.
The "Blank Space" singer didn't appear bothered by the semi-public outing — or who was watching her and The 1975 musician lock lips — which is quite the switch up from her extremely private relationship with ex Joe Alwyn.
News broke in April that Swift shockingly split from the Conversations with Friends actor after six years of dating.
It didn't take long for romance rumors to heat up between the blonde beauty and Healy — who was spotted supporting the "Love Story" performer at several of her Eras Tour concerts in recent weeks.
Unlike her history of brutal breakups, and a lot of top tier songs to follow them, Swift seems to be doing OK after she and Alwyn parted ways, as OK! previously reported.
"Taylor is handling the breakup really well and she’s feeling very optimistic about her future," a second source spilled on Thursday, April 20. "She truly believes whatever is meant to be, will be, and knows everything happens for a reason."
Plus, Swift has been "enjoying her freedom" as she adjusts "to the single life," although, with Healy in the picture, it's unclear how long it will be before the 33-year-old is once-again tied down.
