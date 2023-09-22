Distressed Sophie Turner and Taylor Swift Spotted Again After Actress Sues Estranged Husband Joe Jonas: Photos

Earlier that day, the mother-of-two shocked the world by suing the DNCE rocker, 34 — whom she shares daughters Willa, 3, and a 1-year-old whose name has not been revealed, with — after he reportedly failed to hand over their children's passports, citing child abduction laws in the suit.

In the former Disney Channel star's legal response, his lawyer claimed that the filing completely went "against their "amicable parenting setup" that they previously agreed upon. Jonas' attorney alleged that "less than 24 hours later, Sophie advised that she wanted to take the children permanently to the U.K. Thereafter, she demanded via this filing that Joe hand over the children's passports so that she could take them out of the country immediately."