Distressed Sophie Turner and Taylor Swift Spotted Again After Actress Sues Estranged Husband Joe Jonas: Photos
Taylor Swift is supporting Sophie Turner amid her nasty custody battle with Joe Jonas.
On Thursday, September 21, the pop legend, 33, and the Game of Thrones actress, 27, stepped out together for the second time in a week while in New York City, mere hours after Turner filed a lawsuit against her estranged husband for withholding their daughter's passports in order to return with her to England.
The Do Revenge star — who looked chic and casual in a white T-shirt with a gray maxi skirt, red ballet flats and a Louis Vuitton purse — appeared distressed as she attempted to hide her face while leaving the swanky Hotel Barriére Fouquet, where she met up with Swift and other pals for dinner.
The "Better Than Revenge" vocalist — who briefly dated Jonas in 2008 — followed right behind Turner, rocking an off-the-shoulder black top and light brown pants for the girls' night out.
Earlier that day, the mother-of-two shocked the world by suing the DNCE rocker, 34 — whom she shares daughters Willa, 3, and a 1-year-old whose name has not been revealed, with — after he reportedly failed to hand over their children's passports, citing child abduction laws in the suit.
In the former Disney Channel star's legal response, his lawyer claimed that the filing completely went "against their "amicable parenting setup" that they previously agreed upon. Jonas' attorney alleged that "less than 24 hours later, Sophie advised that she wanted to take the children permanently to the U.K. Thereafter, she demanded via this filing that Joe hand over the children's passports so that she could take them out of the country immediately."
"This is an unfortunate legal disagreement about a marriage that is sadly ending," the response continued. "When language like 'abduction' is used, it is misleading at best, and a serious abuse of the legal system at worst."
"Joe is seeking shared parenting with the kids so that they are raised by both their mother and father, and is of course also okay with the kids being raised both in the U.S. and the U.K.," the statement concluded.
Another interesting part of the lawsuit is that Turner claimed she only found out about the end of her marriage to the boy band member through the media when he officially filed for divorce earlier in September.
As OK! previously reported, the blonde beauty and the "Used To Be" singer had been having problems for months leading up to the demise of their marriage. "Joe seemed very sensitive, almost touchy, when asked anything about his wife or family-related," an insider said of Jonas before the news of their breakup.