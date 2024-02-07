Tony Romo Is 'Rooting' for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift to Get Married After Making 'Wife' Comments All Season
Football star Tony Romo — who has frequently slipped up and said Taylor Swift is Travis Kelce's wife during multiple NFL broadcasts — is hoping the power couple are end game.
"I root for them to get married," the sports commentator, 43, told reporters on Tuesday, February 6, at the CBS Sports press day ahead of Super Bowl LVIII before poking fun at himself. "'Cause they're not married, guys, I was joking."
Romo also gushed about the pair, who began dating in the summer of 2023.
"If you're around either one of them, you see their humble heart and the way they treat people," he shared.
"They're just going through a relationship," he added. "To me, it's one of those things where, in a lot of ways they wish it would be, I bet, as out there, but it's just, they're both great at what they do — it's gonna be out there. And you can't help who you love."
Though some football fans don't want the pop star, 34, at the games as they claim she's a distraction, Romo thinks otherwise.
"It shows you Taylor's impact just on human beings and society, just that anything she says resonates," he said. "I just sit there and, you know, think about her gift and her ability to create and make something that so many people love, and I think it's just really unique to find or be around anybody on earth who has the ability to have a talent at that level. And so Travis has the same thing as a tight end, and you know, I root for them. I like them both and I think they're both amazing people."
As OK! previously reported, Romo has gotten flak for not realizing Swift is only Kelce's girlfriend — not wife.
During the Buffalo Bills-Kansas City Chiefs game on December 10, Romo messed up but then corrected himself, saying, "Er, I'm sorry. Girlfriend!"
Another commentator added, "Not yet."
He then made the blunder again during the Chiefs' Christmas Day game against the Las Vegas raiders. While showing a video of Swift cheering on her man, Romo said, "And his wife loves it, I mean, girlfriend."
Kelce and his teammates stormed the field after their big win where the "Delicate" songstress and Romo interacted.
The blonde beauty apparently complimented Romo and said he does a great job, to which he told her she's even better.
“Well, we’re doing very different things, aren’t we?” Swift said as she smiled and turned to Romo. “It’s a different skill set.”
“Yeah,” Romo replied before giving each other a friendly fist bump.