Taylor Swift Gives Sweet Nod to Travis Kelce's Jersey Number as He Attends Her 87th Eras Tour Concert
Travis Kelce surely felt the love as he watched girlfriend Taylor Swift perform in Paris on Sunday, May 12.
At the concert, the singer made quite a few references to the NFL star, even mentioning his jersey number, 87, before she played the song "The Alchemy," which is believed to be about the athlete.
"Can you believe this is our 87th show of the Eras tour?" the Grammy winner, 34, asked the crowd, who roared in reaction.
Other cute moments from the night included Swift blowing a kiss to Kelce, 34, pointing to him during "Blank Space" when she sang the line, "Because you know I love the players," and looking up at him after she finished "So High School," another new track rumored to be about the Kansas City Chiefs star.
The blonde beauty also once again changed the lyrics to "Karma," singing, "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs," instead of "Karma is the guy on the screen."
In addition, the pop star debuted a yellow and reddish outfit for her 1989 set, a nod to the Chiefs' colors.
Kelce was seen dancing all night long alongside his teammate Ross Travis, Swift's friend Gigi Hadid and the model's boyfriend, Bradley Cooper.
Toward the end of the show, Kelce made his way down to the floor and went under the stage to meet Swift.
Swifties adored seeing the couple's love on display, with one fan joking on social media, "The French fans are literally third wheeling between Taylor and Travis tonight."
"TAYLOR PERFORMING THE ALCHEMY WITH TRAVIS IN THE CROWD AT THE 87TH SHOW OF THE ERAS TOUR I AM NOT OKAY," declared another.
As OK! reported, the couple's friends feel like the "Love Story" crooner may have met "the one."
"He loves her, and he’s made it clear he feels incredibly lucky to be the guy who finally gets to worship her like she deserves," a source spilled to a news publication.
Though some thought her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, hinted she was still upset about her tough breakups with Matty Healy and Joe Alwyn, the source insisted that isn't the case.
"She has said that ‘chapter closed’ and ‘the wounds have healed,’ and she has definitely moved on," explained the insider. "Some friends worry that the album makes it sound like she’s still not over Matty, but she’s madly in love with Travis. This time, she finally seems to have found the perfect guy."