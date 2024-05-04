Taylor Swift 'Not Surprised' by Kim Kardashian Sharing a Photo With Karlie Kloss: 'Typical Mean Girl Move'
Taylor Swift was unbothered by Kim Kardashian's subtly shady antics.
According to insiders close to the pop star, 34, she was not shocked the SKIMS founder, 43, shared a photo with Swift's former best friend Karlie Kloss amid their ongoing feud.
"Taylor wasn’t surprised by the dig. She thought it was a typical mean girl move by Kim," the source claimed. “At this rate, these two may never get along. They definitely aren’t ready to forgive and forget yet.”
On Monday, April 22, Kardashian took to Instagram to share a photo for friend Derek Blasberg’s birthday where the model, 31, was seen posing with them.
Fans of the "Karma" singer took notice since it was only days after Swift released the diss track “thanK you aIMee,” which is allegedly about The Kardashians star.
"Kim Kardashian posting Karlie Kloss right now is truly f------ crazy oh my god,” one social media user remarked.
“Not Kim posting a pic with Karlie today that was taken TWO YEARS ago??? I smell drama,” a second person chimed in.
“Kim Kardashian sharing a two-year-old photo of her and Karlie Kloss to her [Instagram] Story four days after Taylor Swift dropped a song about her is SOOOOO rich...we are SOOOOOO back," a third penned.
Kardashian has yet to otherwise respond to the chart-topper's tune. However, sources close to Kanye West's ex-wife said she "doesn’t get why [Swift] keeps harping on" their feud.
In the song, Swift appears to hint at their drama, singing, "All that time you were throwin’ punches, I was buildin’ somethin’ / And I can’t forgive the way you made me feel / Screamed ‘F--- you, Aimee’ to the night sky, as the blood was gushin’/ But I can’t forget the way you made me heal."
The rift between the Grammy winner and the fashion mogul began when Kardashian's ex-husband, 46, wrote vulgar lyrics about Swift in his 2016 song "Famous," where he called her a "b----." West later claimed he reached out to the blonde beauty for her approval on the track, however, Swift denied she approved that specific lyric.
The mother-of-four went on to release an edited clip of the phone call between her then-spouse and the "Our Song" singer, which made it look as if Swift was in the wrong. An unedited clip was released to the public in 2020 that confirmed Swift never approved of line, but Kardashian has never apologized.
While Swift's issues with Kardashian continue, the Cats actress' relationship with Kloss has reportedly improved after their fall out. "They're like sisters," the insider spilled after the cover girl attended one of Swift's Eras Tour stops last year. "And sometimes sisters fight, but they've let it go and are closer than ever now."
The "Willow" singer and Kloss became close after meeting at a Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 2013. But in 2018, rumors ran rampant the two had a bad falling out after the runway star was seen in L.A. hanging out with Katy Perry, Swift's then-nemesis.
