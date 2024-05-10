Travis Kelce 'Under Pressure' to Propose to Taylor Swift After Dating for Nearly 1 Year: 'The Big Moment Needs to Be Super Special'
Two questions — has Travis Kelce talked to Taylor Swift's dad and should she go pick out a white dress?
Fans are ready for the next chapter of one of Hollywood's hottest couples' "Love Story," as many are wondering when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end might pop the question.
"He's under pressure to propose," a source recently spilled to a news publication of Kelce — who went public with his and Swift's relationship in September 2023.
As the lovebirds approach their first anniversary this summer, the insider claimed, "The timing is right."
"They’ve been together almost a year now and they’re madly in love, so it makes sense that they’d be discussing marriage," the confidante explained, noting, "the big moment — and the ring — needs to be super special."
If anyone can handle the task of getting down on one knee for Miss Americana herself — the three-time Super Bowl champion seems to be the right choice.
"Travis is a 'grand gesture' kind of guy, so no matter what or when he finally asks her, it will be an experience that they’ll remember forever," the source gushed.
While the timeline of a potential engagement remains unclear, Kelce confirmed he'd soon be headed to Europe to support his girlfriend on the latest leg of her Eras Tour.
Swift kicked off her first set of shows in Paris, France, on Thursday, May 9, following a nearly two-month hiatus from performing.
"Man, I'll tell you what. The London shows, I think she's at Wembley eight times, which is mind-blowing that she can do that many shows in one stadium and fill that thing up," he gushed during an April interview. "I played at Wembley once and I don't even think we filled that thing up."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"She'll be all over Europe," he mentioned. "There won't be a bad show, I promise you that. Oh, you know I gotta go support. You know it."
Kelce added: "We're both very career-driven. We both love what we do, and any chance that I can show my support to her — and knowing that she's showing me all the support in the world throughout the season — it's just been an amazing experience getting to know Tay."
During Swift's recent break from performing, Kelce — who is also in the midst of NFL off-season — was able to spend some quality alone time with his girlfriend, as the pair jetted off to the Bahamas for a romantic vacation at the end of March.
Swift and Kelce spent their tropical trip relaxing, swimming and sipping on cocktails at Harbour Island's Rosalita House.
In Touch spoke to a source about Kelce feeling "pressure" to propose.