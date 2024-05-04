Taylor Swift 'Finally Seems to Have Found the Perfect Guy' in Travis Kelce: 'She’s Madly in Love'
Has Taylor Swift finally found The One?
On her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, the pop star, 34, sings about her previous relationships with Joe Alwyn and Matty Healy, but Travis Kelce isn't threatened by his girlfriend's past.
“He loves her, and he’s made it clear he feels incredibly lucky to be the guy who finally gets to worship her like she deserves," the insider dished of the football star, 34, who started dating the Grammy winner last year.
Swifties quickly pointed out how she wrote about Healy after being in a situationship with him over the last decade. On "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived," Swift hints The 1975 rocker ghosted her.
According to an insider, Healy "left her devastated when she should have been basking in the success of the Eras Tour. All the drama over their split really tarnished last summer for her."
But it seems like the "Cruel Summer" songstress is in a better place with the NFL star. “She has said that ‘chapter closed’ and ‘the wounds have healed,’ and she has definitely moved on,” the source said. “Some friends worry that the album makes it sound like she’s still not over Matty, but she’s madly in love with Travis. This time, she finally seems to have found the perfect guy.”
As OK! previously reported, Kelce doesn't seem jealous about Swift's prior loves, as she also wrote about their blossoming romance in the tracks "So High School" and "The Alchemy."
"Travis is so supportive of the entire album," a source told E! News, "and loves that he is a part of Taylor's story."
The insider added, "He is very proud of her."
- Taylor Swift 'Not Surprised' by Kim Kardashian Sharing a Photo With Karlie Kloss: 'Typical Mean Girl Move'
- Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's 'Roller-Coaster' Romance Could Lead to an 'Engagement,' Astrologist Predicts
- 'This Is Messy': Taylor Swift Fans React to Her Ex Jake Gyllenhaal Starring on the Same 'SNL' Episode as Singer's Pal Sabrina Carpenter
The duo have been dating for more than six months, and since then, they've been inseparable — going to parties together and having date nights all over the globe.
Recently, the couple was spotted in Las Vegas, where Kelce couldn't stop kissing his lady.
The stars "were affectionate all night," an eyewitness shared, adding there was "lots of kissing and just overall happiness between them, the support is there for one another."
"The two seem to be in good spirits and definitely in love," the onlooker added.
For now, Kelce and Swift are enjoying this time together before the latter heads out on tour. “Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are acting like a couple of kids before her tour resumes. She can be herself with Travis, which is so refreshing,” the insider spilled of the pair.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
In Touch spoke to the first source.