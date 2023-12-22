Selena Gomez Admits It's 'Hard to Find' Someone Who Can 'Listen and Care About You' as Benny Blanco Romance Intensifies
Selena Gomez knew what she wanted — and got it!
In a new interview with Vogue México y Latinoamérica published on Thursday, December 21, the "Lose You to Love Me" singer opened up about which aspects in a relationship are most important to her in the midst of her recently confirmed romance with Benny Blanco, whose real name is Benjamin Joseph Levin.
On the top of Gomez's criteria list comes both the ability to have self respect while simultaneously holding space and consideration for the other person.
"Honestly, I have to start being attracted to the right kind of people, because it's a bit of both," she explained during the interview, which has been translated from Spanish to English. "It’s very hard to find someone who can listen to you and care about you, but I know when it happens it will be great and you will want it to be healthy."
Although the interview was published Thursday, it was conducted prior to Gomez going public about her new man and failed to directly name Blanco — although the article noted the Wizards of Waverly Place alum confirmed her relationship with the record producer as it was being written.
Buzz surrounding the Only Murders in the Building actress' love life erupted after Gomez uploaded a picture of herself cuddled up to a mystery man on Thursday, December 7, in the midst of speculation she was dating Blanco.
Shortly after, Gomez, 31, reacted to an Instagram post featuring the headline, "Selena Gomez Is Rumored To Be Dating Producer Benny Blanco," to which she commented, "facts," seemingly confirming the rumors were true.
Social media users rushed to troll the "Single Soon" singer about her newest fling, however, she was even quicker when it came to defending the 35-year-old music mogul.
"He has treated me better than any human being on this planet. He's still better than anyone I've ever been with. Facts," Gomez clapped back in response to hate comments, snubbing her ex-boyfriends Justin Bieber and The Weeknd in the process.
Things seem to be serious between Blanco and the Rare Beauty founder, as she posted a photo of the duo passionately locking lips on Friday, December 15.
"New York, my favorite moments [with] you this week 🤍," Gomez captioned an Instagram carousel of images, one featuring the steamy smooch between herself and the award-winning record producerand another showcasing a sweet snap of Gomez and her best friend Taylor Swift the night before the "Love Story" singer's birthday.
A third picture captured the couple snuggled up together while posing with a group of friends.