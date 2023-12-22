Selena Gomez Admits It's 'Hard to Find' Someone Who Can 'Listen and Care About You' as Benny Blanco Romance Intensifies

On the top of Gomez's criteria list comes both the ability to have self respect while simultaneously holding space and consideration for the other person.

"Honestly, I have to start being attracted to the right kind of people, because it's a bit of both," she explained during the interview, which has been translated from Spanish to English. "It’s very hard to find someone who can listen to you and care about you, but I know when it happens it will be great and you will want it to be healthy."