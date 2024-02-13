Selena Gomez and Boyfriend Benny Blanco Pack on the PDA in New Loved-Up Photos

The "Calm Down" vocalist has endured numerous public relationships over the span of her career. However, linking up with Blanco has made her feel better about herself than anyone else.

"Selena is in a much better place now,” an insider explained of Gomez's current mental state. "Even though she’s gained weight and is curvier than she used to be, Selena feels s---, confident and comfortable — and she refuses to hide her body."

"Benny makes her feel extremely confident," the source added. "She's no longer hung up on what other people think about her."