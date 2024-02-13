Selena Gomez and Boyfriend Benny Blanco Pack on the PDA in New Loved-Up Photos
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are continuing to bask in their love!
The Wizards of Waverly Place star, 31, took to Instagram on Monday, February 12, to share multiple PDA-packed snaps of herself with her boyfriend, 35, as their romance has only gotten stronger.
"My bes fwend," Gomez captioned the numerous photos of the couple cuddling up at home while Blanco made food, snuggling during a night out and kissing after the 2024 Golden Globes.
"Das my bes fwen," Blanco commented below Gomez's tribute.
"You two are absolutely beautiful together ❤," one fan gushed over the pair.
"Glad ur happy, you deserve the world 🧡," a second person added.
The former Disney Channel star confirmed her relationship with the record executive in December 2023 and has been open about how thrilled she's been to be with him.
After being confronted with intense criticism from her fans over her blossoming romance, Gomez clapped back at a rude comment, writing about Blanco, "He is my absolute everything in my heart. Then why has he been the best thing that’s ever happened to me. The end."
The "Calm Down" vocalist has endured numerous public relationships over the span of her career. However, linking up with Blanco has made her feel better about herself than anyone else.
"Selena is in a much better place now,” an insider explained of Gomez's current mental state. "Even though she’s gained weight and is curvier than she used to be, Selena feels s---, confident and comfortable — and she refuses to hide her body."
"Benny makes her feel extremely confident," the source added. "She's no longer hung up on what other people think about her."
Since the chart-topper has been open about her mental health struggles, it's made her relationship even sweeter.
“Selena’s attitude is, ‘I want to be happy,’” another insider revealed in 2023. “She’s not ashamed of who she is and she’s not afraid to talk about what she’s been through.”
“Selena is in a really good place,” the source explained. “She’s happy and healthy and feeling stronger than she has in years.”’
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Gomez herself opened up about how depression took ahold of her following her breakup from Justin Bieber in 2018.
"I had just gotten my heart broken. I didn't need to see what everyone was doing," she said during an interview. "Then there were those moments of not feeling positive about how I looked because of what I'd see on Instagram. 'Wow, I wish my body looked like that.'"