Taylor Swift Says Every Time Someone 'Talks S---' It Makes Her 'Work Even Harder' Before Singing Kim Kardashian Diss Track
Taylor Swift got candid about her adversaries during the second night of her London tour stop.
The pop icon, 34, made a bold declaration to the crowd at Wimbley Stadium on Saturday, June 22, before launching into her Kim Kardashian diss track, "thanK you aIMee," followed by her 2010 hit "Mean."
"It really makes me think about how every time someone talks s--- it just makes me work even harder, and it makes me even tougher. So, it also makes me incredibly thankful for those people," Swift revealed to her fans before launching into the telling tunes.
In the song, the chart-topper croons in part about The Kardashians star, 43, "And it wasn't a fair fight / Or a clean kill each time that Aimee stompеd across my grave / And then she wrotе headlines / In the local paper, laughing at each baby step I'd take."
The infamous feud between Swift and Kardashian has been going on for years since the SKIMS founder's ex-husband Kanye West wrote disrespectful lyrics about the "Karma" artist in his 2016 track "Famous," where he called her a "b----." The disgraced rapper, 47, later claimed he asked Swift for her approval over the lines in the song; however, the Cats actress denied that she approved that specific lyric.
Things soured when Kardashian released an edited clip of the call between West and Swift, making it look like the "Sparks Fly" vocalist was in the wrong. An unedited clip was released to the public in 2020, which confirmed Swift never approved the line, but the reality star has never apologized.
"Taylor has moved on and is not looking back," an insider spilled of the sassy tune on her newest album, The Tortured Poets Department. "The song is her final word."
As far as Kardashian's feelings on the public takedown by Swift, she's not too bothered by the matter. "Kim respects Taylor as an artist but doesn’t have a strong desire to settle their differences right now," a source claimed.
The blonde beauty finally spoke out about her differences with Kardashian in an interview last year, explaining, "You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar. That took me down psychologically to a place I've never been before."
"I moved to a foreign country. I didn't leave a rental house for a year. I was afraid to get on phone calls," she confessed. "I pushed away most people in my life because I didn't trust anyone anymore. I went down really, really hard. Make no mistake — my career was taken away from me."