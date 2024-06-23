Taylor Swift Says Every Time Someone 'Talks S---' It Makes Her 'Work Even Harder' Before Singing Kim Kardashian Diss Track

"It really makes me think about how every time someone talks s--- it just makes me work even harder, and it makes me even tougher. So, it also makes me incredibly thankful for those people," Swift revealed to her fans before launching into the telling tunes.

In the song, the chart-topper croons in part about The Kardashians star, 43, "And it wasn't a fair fight / Or a clean kill each time that Aimee stompеd across my grave / And then she wrotе headlines / In the local paper, laughing at each baby step I'd take."