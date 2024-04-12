Travis Kelce Dances to One of His 'Favorite' Taylor Swift Songs 'Shake It Off' During Live Podcast Show: Watch
The players will play and the haters will hate, but Travis Kelce's just going to "Shake It Off."
On Thursday night, April 11, the Kansas City Chiefs star danced around to his girlfriend Taylor Swift's hit 2014 song, as he called it "one of his favorites" during a special event hosted by Travis and his brother, Jason, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio.
The famed siblings held a live taping for their "New Heights" podcast, calling the event, "New Heights Live: We Gotta Talk About It."
At the venue, Travis and Jason electrified a packed crowd of fans with special effects such as smoke and confetti. At one point during the evening, the NFL stars even received their college diplomas and dressed up in caps and gowns to celebrate the spontaneous commencement ceremony.
During the live show, the Chiefs tight end and the recently-retired Philadelphia Eagles center were participating in the "Lombaby Games" — a competition the comedic duo created for the event. One of the games appeared to have a marching band play a tune Travis had to guess what song it was.
Hearing the instrumental of "Shake It Off," Travis adorably danced around the stage before easily guessing his girlfriend's hit track.
While Taylor didn't make an appearance at the fun-filled event, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and former Chiefs tackle Orlando Brown Jr., who now plays for the Bengals, graced the arena with their surprise presence.
The rest of the Kelce crew — including Jason's wife, Kylie, and his and Travis' parents, Ed and Donna, also stepped out in support of their loved ones.
The brothers headed back to their roots for the occasion, as the event took place just outside of Nippert Stadium, where Travis and Jason both played college football for the University of Cincinnati in their home state of Ohio. The live show was initially supposed to take place at the field, however, it was moved indoors due to poor weather conditions.
Jason attended the university from 2006-2011 and was drafted to the Eagles during his senior year. There was a brief overlap for the brothers when Travis enrolled in the school in 2008. He stayed a student until 2012 before being drafted by the Chiefs in 2013.
The NFL sibling duo's podcast was named Podcast of the Year at the 2024 iHeartPodcast Awards last month, with Jason giving props to Taylor's large army of supports for helping their show skyrocket in success after the "Love Story" singer and Travis went public with their relationship in September 2023.
"To receive an award like this is beyond humbling, and we would be remiss if we didn’t immediately thank all the 92 percenters out there — aka Swifties — who voted for us to win this award," he quipped at the time.