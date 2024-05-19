Travis Kelce Admits 'So High School' Is One of His Favorite Taylor Swift Songs Amid Rumors It’s Written About Him
Travis Kelce let Swifties know his taste in Taylor Swift’s music!
On Saturday, May 18, at the NFL star’s music festival, Kelce Jam, the pop star’s beau — who was recently spotted at her show in Paris on May 12 — revealed which parts of the Eras Tour he rocks out to most.
“What is your favorite era on the tour?” a reporter queried in the viral clip.
“I’m a big 1989 era, but I’m not gonna lie I might be a little bias to The Tortured Poets Department. Just a little bit,” he said while holding up pinched fingers.
“Well there’s a couple songs for you so I get that!” the journalist replied, to which Kelce, 34, reiterated, “Just a little bias.”
He was then asked, “If you could pick any Taylor Swift songs to be a part of this festival, what would they be?”
“’So High School’ is the only one jumping into my mind right now. I think everyone would get fired up for that one,” the Kansas City Chiefs tight end said with a smile. Since the release of the new album, "So High School" has been rumored to be about the football player.
“’The Alchemy,’ ‘Fearless’ ‘The Man’? There’s so many!” the interviewer added.
Kelce then pointed out, “’The Man’ is my niece’s favorite! So we can always go with ‘The Man.’”
“That’s Wyatt’s favorite?” the reporter wondered, referencing brother Jason Kelce’s eldest daughter, who is 4 years old.
“There you go,” Travis replied.
As OK! previously reported, the athlete was last spotted watching the “Cruel Summer” singer’s show alongside Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper last week.
"I got to see Gigi and Bradley," Travis said of their fun night on the Wednesday, May 15, episode of the "New Heights" podcast.
"Bradley Cooper, man," Travis gushed of his new pal. "B.C., Big Coop. We were all in the suite having a blast. They're amazing."
Jason — who was a longtime player on the Eagles before retiring at the end of this season — then asked whether the Hangover actor talked about the Eagles during the concert, as the Philadelphia native is a lifelong fan of the football team.
"Of course, Bradley Cooper's a huge Eagles fan," Travis admitted.
Travis, Taylor, Gigi and Bradley recently took a vacation to the Bahamas together in April. A source recently gushed about how the quartet got along great on the getaway.
"Gigi and Bradley are also excited about their relationship and enjoying this moment and all their time together," the insider shared of the couple, who were first romantically linked in October 2023.
"Taylor, Travis, Gigi, and Bradley have a blast when they get together. They appreciate that they can all be themselves around each other and enjoy double dating and spending time with each other," they dished.
Though the model and the songwriter have been friend for years, Travis and Bradley met recently but have become fast friends.
"They have a lot of the same interests and have a nice bond, which Taylor and Gigi are so happy about," the source said. "Taylor and Gigi have always been extremely close, but being in love simultaneously and having these similar and shared experiences has been so much fun for them."
Access Hollywood interviewed Travis.