What Is Jason Kelce's Net Worth? How Travis Kelce's Brother Made His Millions

In 2014, Jason Kelce signed a six-year, $37.5 million contract with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Nov. 10 2024, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

Jason Kelce’s bank account has hit “New Heights.”

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the brother of Travis Kelce is worth a whopping $50 million.

In August 2024, Jason and Travis Kelce signed a 3-year, $100 million deal with Amazon's Wondery podcast service to put 'New Heights' on the platform.

The father-of-three made a majority of his cash through his professional football career as well as from his and Travis’ successful podcast “New Heights.”

Jason began his NFL career in 2011 when he was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the sixth round. The star was notably the first rookie in franchise history to start all 16 games at center. However, in 2012, he suffered MCL and ACL injuries, which took him out of most of the season.

In 2013, Jason helped lead the team to score a team-record 442 points and 6,676 yards. The next year, his success led him to sign a six-year, $37.5 million contract extension with the Eagles. In 2014 and 2016, Jason was even selected to play in the Pro Bowl. Notably, in 2022, Jason and Travis famously faced off in Super Bowl LVII, as the Eagles and the Chiefs both made it to the championship game, with Kansas City coming out on top.

Throughout his entire career, which ended in 2023, Jason earned an estimated $86 million in total salary.

Since Travis Kelce started dating Taylor Swift in 2023, 'New Heights' has grown in popularity.

Though he is no longer a player professionally, Jason is certainly not short on cash.

In August 2024, he and Travis signed a 3-year, $100 million deal with Amazon's Wondery podcast service to bring “New Heights” to the platform. Since the Kansas City Chiefs tight end began dating Taylor Swift in 2023, the success of the podcast has gone through the roof.

Beyond football and podcasting, Jason was featured on It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia in 2018 alongside his Eagles teammate Beau Allen and acted in a Saturday Night Live sketch alongside Travis in 2023.

On top of media appearances, Jason recorded music in 2022 as part of a charity effort for the Children's Crisis Treatment Center. At the time, Jason and his fellow Eagles offensive linemen Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata released A Philly Special Christmas, which featured covers of Christmas songs.

Jason Kelce shares daughters Wyatt, Elliotte and Bennett with wife Kylie Kelce.

The retiree, 37, now resides in Pennsylvania with his wife, Kylie Kelce, and their three daughters, Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 1. He also spends some Monday nights working as a football commentator for ESPN.

Jason and Kylie recently took his two oldest daughters to see Swift’s Eras Tour show in Miami, Fla., on October 18.

At the show, the patriarch was caught allegedly getting some shut-eye during the famous performance.

“Sometimes I feel like everyone is a s--- baby and I’m a monster on a hill,” Beau, who also joined the outing, posted of the singer's lyrics alongside a photo of Jason supposedly sleeping.

Jason Kelce has been featured on 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' and 'Saturday Night Live.'

After the incident went viral, Jason insisted he never fell asleep.

“Travis, you know I didn’t take a nap. I did not take a nap,” Jason told his brother on a recent episode of “New Heights.”

