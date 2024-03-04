Jason Kelce Uncontrollably Cries as He Formally Retires From NFL After 13 Seasons: Watch

"Not a good start," the 36-year-old joked, as he was surrounded by his younger brother, Travis, 34, his parents, Ed and Donna, and his wife, Kylie, at a press conference in Pennsylvania.

"I’ve been asked many times, 'Why did I choose football? What drew me to the game?' And I never had an answer that gets it right," Jason admitted. "The best way that I can explain it is, 'What draws you to your favorite song, your favorite book?' It’s what it makes you feel. The seriousness of it. The intensity of it. Stepping onto the field was the most alive and free I had ever felt."