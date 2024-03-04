Jason Kelce Uncontrollably Cries as He Formally Retires From NFL After 13 Seasons: Watch
Jason Kelce has hung up his jersey for good.
On Monday, March 4, the Philadelphia Eagles center officially retired from the NFL after 13 seasons.
Jason was the Eagles' sixth-round pick in the 2011 NFL draft. He spent the entirety of his career playing for the beloved Philly team and brought home one Super Bowl ring in 2018 with the organization.
The dad-of-three could hardly begin his retirement speech before sobbing uncontrollably into his hands.
"Not a good start," the 36-year-old joked, as he was surrounded by his younger brother, Travis, 34, his parents, Ed and Donna, and his wife, Kylie, at a press conference in Pennsylvania.
"I’ve been asked many times, 'Why did I choose football? What drew me to the game?' And I never had an answer that gets it right," Jason admitted. "The best way that I can explain it is, 'What draws you to your favorite song, your favorite book?' It’s what it makes you feel. The seriousness of it. The intensity of it. Stepping onto the field was the most alive and free I had ever felt."
"The hands on my arms would stand up. I could hit somebody, run around like a crazed lunatic, and then get told 'good job,'" he quipped.
Jason proceeded to shout-out his former coach — and Travis' current coach — Andy Reid, as he vowed to never "forget the call" he received from the 65-year-old on "draft day" when his father rushed "into the room with tears streaming down his face because his son's dreams had just been realized."
"It had just been announced on TV I had been drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles," Jason recalled. "I wont forget two years later, that same man [had] my brother receiving a call [that he'd been] drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs."
"This time the tears streaming down both my father and I's face because my brother had just realized his own [dreams]," he expressed.
Jason went on to thank Donna, stating, "I won’t forget my mother becoming mom of the NFL. A representative for all moms out there who have sacrificed so much for their children."
Moving on to a tribute for his younger brother, Jason warned, "This is where it’s gonna go off the rails."
"I won’t forget falling short to the Chiefs and the conflicted feeling of immense heartbreak I had selfishly for myself and for my teammates," Jason confessed, referring to the time when the famous brothers went head to head at the 2023 Super Bowl, where Travis and the Chiefs came out victorious.
"And at the same time, the amount of pride I had that my brother climbed the mountain top once again," he noted. "We have a small family. No cousins, one aunt, one uncle. It was really my brother and I our whole lives. We did almost everything together. Competed, fought, laughed, cried and learned from each other."