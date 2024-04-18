Travis Kelce Has 'Zero Concern' About Girlfriend Taylor Swift Writing Songs Inspired by Ex Joe Alwyn: 'He Supports Her 100 Percent'
Travis Kelce is Taylor Swift's biggest supporter!
According to a source, the NFL star has been excited for the release of his pop star girlfriend’s new album despite rumors the songs are about her ex Joe Alwyn.
“After Travis himself admitted to hearing some of Taylor's new album during the Super Bowl, he has since been able to hear the entire album on multiple occasions and they have talked about the album and what the songs are all about,” the insider spilled of the power couple, who made their debut at one of his football games in September 2023.
“He has a few favorites – 'Down Bad' and 'loml' – but he also loves everything he has heard. Why wouldn't he?” the source added of Swift’s record, which will be released at 12 a.m. ET on Friday, April 19.
The insider insisted Travis has “zero concern” about the tracks referencing the “Cruel Summer” singer’s former lovers.
“If it is about Joe, or anyone, even if it is about him in the future, this is the artist she is and he is in love with her and doesn't pay any attention to be jealous,” they spilled. “He understands this is a major part of what makes her the person and artist she is and he is no way looking to thwart the direction she takes.”
The source continued: “He supports her 100 percent and loves everything she is doing. Joe or any of her exes is not of concern to him whatsoever.”
Travis has been so pumped for his lady that he apparently “can't wait to buy her album and support her that way. He is very excited for her and for people to hear it and be there for the next phase of her career.”
As OK! previously reported, Swift and Alwyn dated for six years before it was announced they called it quits in April 2023.
While the Eras Tour performer and the Kansas City Chiefs player have been very public about the romance, Swift's romance with the Conversation With Friends actor was largely kept private.
- Travis Kelce Should Propose to Taylor Swift 'by July,' Matchmaker Patti Stanger Says: 'I'm Just Praying for This'
- Taylor Swift Thankful She Doesn't 'Need to Hide' With Boyfriend Travis Kelce: 'It's Been So Refreshing'
- 'I Don't Want to Feel Like I'm a Fugitive': Taylor Swift Admitted She Did Not 'Like' Hiding Her Relationships Before Dating Joe Alwyn
In a resurfaced interview that has gone viral on TikTok, the 34-year-old admitted she does not "like" hiding her relationships.
“It all depends on who you’re with,” she told the reporter. “If they have a serious issue with it, then you, I guess, hide or whatever. But I don’t really like that.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“It makes me feel like I’m running from the law or something. I don’t want to feel like I’m like a fugitive. Like, ‘Oh, my God, we’re having a relationship. Better put on a mask and stuff,'" she explained.
The blonde beauty noted she would love to have a "normal" romance. "That would be good. I'd just rather live my life," she stated at the time.
Daily Mail reported on the source's claims.