Travis Kelce Has 'Zero Concern' About Girlfriend Taylor Swift Writing Songs Inspired by Ex Joe Alwyn: 'He Supports Her 100 Percent'

“After Travis himself admitted to hearing some of Taylor's new album during the Super Bowl, he has since been able to hear the entire album on multiple occasions and they have talked about the album and what the songs are all about,” the insider spilled of the power couple, who made their debut at one of his football games in September 2023.

“He has a few favorites – 'Down Bad' and 'loml' – but he also loves everything he has heard. Why wouldn't he?” the source added of Swift’s record, which will be released at 12 a.m. ET on Friday, April 19.