Is Taylor Swift's New Song 'thanK you aIMee' About Kim Kardashian? Inside the Clues
Swifties — we are so back!
Taylor Swift surprised fans when she announced at 2 a.m. that her new record The Tortured Poets Department was a double album. Despite being blessed with 15 extra songs, the singer's supporters couldn't help but focus in on one shady track titled "thanK you aIMee," which the internet is speculating to be about Kim Kardashian.
While there are numerous reasons song No. 24 could be about the SKIMS founder, the name of the tune seemed to be the most apparent giveaway, as all letters in the title are lowercase aside from "K," "I" and "M."
What does that spell? You guessed it.
Within the lyrics, Swift appeared to describe the feelings of being bullied as a kid in school, but mixes in phrases of the real world and more present times — such as finding her name in "headlines" and acknowledging that whoever the song is about has children.
Fans have already dissected certain lines of the song and analyzed why they are about Kardashian — whose feud with Swift dates back nearly a decade, when the reality star was still married to her ex-husband Kanye West.
"When I picture my hometown / There's a bronze spray-tanned statue of you / And a plaque underneath it / That threatens to push me down the stairs, at our school," Swift sings in one part of the song — and one quick Google search will prove Kardashian certainly enjoys a good spray tan.
"And it wasn't a fair fight, or a clean kill / Each time that Aimee stomped across my gravе / And then she wrote hеadlines / In the local paper, laughing at each baby step I'd take," Swift continues in the next verse.
Back in 2016, the "Love Story" singer found her name ripped apart in headlines after Kardashian claimed Swift knew West planned to release the lyrics he wrote about the pop star in his song "Famous."
The reality star tried to prove her point by infamously leaking an edited phone call between West and Swift discussing the song before it became available to the public.
"Everyone knows that my mother is a saintly woman / But she used to say she wished that you were dead / I pushed each boulder up the hill / Your words are still just ringing in my head, ringing in my head," the song goes on.
"And maybe you've reframed it / And in your mind, you never beat my spirit black and blue / I don't think you've changed much / And so I changed your name, and any real defining clues," Swift adds, seemingly admitting to the name giveaway in the tune's title.
"And one day, your kid comes home singin' / A song that only us two is gonna know is about you," the next line states.
Kardashian and West's daughter North, 10, is notably a known Swiftie, and has even made her mom dance to the 14-time Grammy winner's songs while making videos shared to their joint TikTok account.