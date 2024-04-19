OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Taylor Swift
OK LogoNEWS

Is Taylor Swift's New Song 'thanK you aIMee' About Kim Kardashian? Inside the Clues

taylor swift thank you aimee kim kardashian new song
Source: MEGA
By:

Apr. 19 2024, Updated 9:03 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Swifties — we are so back!

Taylor Swift surprised fans when she announced at 2 a.m. that her new record The Tortured Poets Department was a double album. Despite being blessed with 15 extra songs, the singer's supporters couldn't help but focus in on one shady track titled "thanK you aIMee," which the internet is speculating to be about Kim Kardashian.

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift thank you aimee kim kardashian new song
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift's 'The Tortured Poets Department' is a double album.

While there are numerous reasons song No. 24 could be about the SKIMS founder, the name of the tune seemed to be the most apparent giveaway, as all letters in the title are lowercase aside from "K," "I" and "M."

What does that spell? You guessed it.

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift thank you aimee kim kardashian new song
Source: MEGA

Fans are convinced 'thanK you aIMee' is about Kim Kardashian.

Article continues below advertisement

Within the lyrics, Swift appeared to describe the feelings of being bullied as a kid in school, but mixes in phrases of the real world and more present times — such as finding her name in "headlines" and acknowledging that whoever the song is about has children.

Fans have already dissected certain lines of the song and analyzed why they are about Kardashian — whose feud with Swift dates back nearly a decade, when the reality star was still married to her ex-husband Kanye West.

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift thank you aimee kim kardashian new song
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift's feud with Kim Kardashian dates back nearly a decade.

Article continues below advertisement

"When I picture my hometown / There's a bronze spray-tanned statue of you / And a plaque underneath it / That threatens to push me down the stairs, at our school," Swift sings in one part of the song — and one quick Google search will prove Kardashian certainly enjoys a good spray tan.

"And it wasn't a fair fight, or a clean kill / Each time that Aimee stomped across my gravе / And then she wrote hеadlines / In the local paper, laughing at each baby step I'd take," Swift continues in the next verse.

MORE ON:
Taylor Swift
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

Back in 2016, the "Love Story" singer found her name ripped apart in headlines after Kardashian claimed Swift knew West planned to release the lyrics he wrote about the pop star in his song "Famous."

The reality star tried to prove her point by infamously leaking an edited phone call between West and Swift discussing the song before it became available to the public.

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift thank you aimee kim kardashian new song
Source: MEGA

The pop star called out how Kim Kardashian's kids listen to her music.

Article continues below advertisement

"Everyone knows that my mother is a saintly woman / But she used to say she wished that you were dead / I pushed each boulder up the hill / Your words are still just ringing in my head, ringing in my head," the song goes on.

"And maybe you've reframed it / And in your mind, you never beat my spirit black and blue / I don't think you've changed much / And so I changed your name, and any real defining clues," Swift adds, seemingly admitting to the name giveaway in the tune's title.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"And one day, your kid comes home singin' / A song that only us two is gonna know is about you," the next line states.

Kardashian and West's daughter North, 10, is notably a known Swiftie, and has even made her mom dance to the 14-time Grammy winner's songs while making videos shared to their joint TikTok account.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.